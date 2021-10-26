Tiki Tatsu-ya brings tropical paradise, good food to Austin

Tiki Tatsu-ya is decorated to create an ambience that reminds customers of tropical Hawaii.

Tiki Tatsu-ya is built in the heart of Austin behind Ramen Tatsu-ya. Co-founder of Ramen Tatsu-ya, Tatsu Aikawa, who has undertaken some of the formational work needed to create the brand-new immersive two-story tropical paradise, calls it “Disneyland.”

The decor is an extremely impressive mix of Japanese and Hawaiian cultures. Every table provides an opportunity to break free from the stressors of a hard day’s work. Diners without reservations are invited to wait in a simply decorated bench area to the left of the entrance in front of a sign that reads “Aikawa.”