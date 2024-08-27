The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

The Gems of Austin

Daniel Mendoza, Photo EditorAugust 26, 2024

Austin is a diverse city with many exciting activities, events and local hotspots to enjoy. The options are endless, from taking a cold swim at Barton Springs to having a nice evening downtown with friends. These gems of Austin are favored by locals and tourists alike and could elevate your experience in Austin this semester.

South Congress is a vibrant street where many tourists can be seen grabbing dinner, shopping, checking out thrift markets or grabbing a drink. Graffiti and neon signs outside of the shops are a welcoming hello for newcomers and those driving by.
 “South Congress is a little boutique shopping area,” Kat Cass, a tourist, said. “I came down here to go to the boots store and to get a hat. It seems like a place you would probably want to go shopping on a Saturday or Sunday evening.”
 South Congress is directly down the road from campus and is just one bus stop away. This allows many students who are new to the area to enhance their Austin experience and get a taste of what Austin is all about.
 “I live about half a mile away from South Congress,” Rachel Smith, a local, said. “I will probably re-sign my lease because I love the energy here. South Congress is a good mix of locals and people who are bright eyed, bushy tailed kinds of people who are very excited about Austin.” (Daniel Mendoza / Hilltop Views)
While many people go straight to Zilker Park for an evening in the sun, another park that offers a pleasant visit is Pease Park. The Park is open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Pease Park is a well maintained and clean environment, allowing families and visitors to enjoy the wide, spacious lawn. During the summer, many individuals are seen occupying the lawn exercising, sun bathing, having a picnic or letting their energy out. This park is family friendly with many fun playscapes for children to enjoy and art installations to view and interact with.
 “Mid-days during the weekends are probably the busiest time,” Henry Tomson, a worker at Snow Ride located at Pease Park, said. “It’s (Treehouse Observation Pod) both an art installation and a place for kids to play on.”
The Treehouse Observation Pod is located near the center of Pease Park for individuals to walk on and observe a great view of the park. Near the entrance of Pease Park are some local food trucks, such as Mariachi’s Latin-Tex-Mex, for visitors to grab a bite.
“I love the environment here,” UT student Brooke Lund said. “It’s very cozy. I like the open area and there’s also a lot of seating and there’s family, college students, there’s all types of people. There’s art. They have a big Troll that’s new. It’s a lot of fun.” (Daniel Mendoza / Hilltop Views)
Austin is well known for their thrift culture, empowering young adults to focus on sustainability with their fashion outlook and lifestyle. Pavement is a popular vintage store in Austin. Every Sunday, Pavement off of Guadalupe hosts thrift markets for visitors to shop local vendors.
“I think these markets are pretty cool,” Alexis White, a local, said. “I do think it’s fun that there’s individuals who can come and sell their curated clothing and gain some support out of it.”
The market provides a great social space with people who share similar interests and allows for more traffic for Pavement. Many students spend hours looking through these clothes, finding unique pieces that can express their fashion identity. These markets not only provide unity but also support for local businesses and sustainability. (Daniel Mendoza / Hilltop Views)
A new, local shop that has gained a rise in popularity and attraction is a bookstore in Hyde Park called First Light Books. This bookstore debuted their first location on August 19, 2023 and has had a successful run so far. From their well crafted coffee to their carefully curated books, First Light Books provides a welcoming and high end experience.
Individuals of all ages can be seen socializing, reading new novels or browsing around. The interior creates a bright, playful and cozy environment. For families, there is a selection of picture books and locally made toys for toddlers to get lost in delight.
There is plenty of seating, both indoors and outdoors, making it an optimal study spot. With First Light memberships, individuals can earn 20% off books, free drip coffee and free neighborhood delivery. First Light Books also holds weekly events such as Little Story Time, Happy Hour and more. If you’re ever searching for a new study spot with excellent coffee and a great read, First Light Books is a great location to try out. (Daniel Mendoza / Hilltop Views)

 

 

