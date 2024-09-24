The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Innovation lab providing a fun and exciting way to socialize through the art of paper folding

Ramiro Salinas, ReporterSeptember 24, 2024

Each Wednesday from September 11th – October 9th from 3:30pm – 5pm, Dr. Brittney Johnson, Ph.D., is currently hosting an origami lab for the students of St. Edward’s on the second floor of Munday Library, across the bridge and to the right of the Writing Center. On the first day of the origami lab, many students of different expertise came to experience the ancient art of paper folding. (Ramiro Salinas / Hilltop Views)

Johnson shared why she incorporated origami in the innovation labs to begin with.
“I got the idea from my son, He really likes origami right now, so he and I do them together.” Some of the things we started together looked hard at first, but the more that we did the easier it got.” Johnson said “Some of the different things were just very time consuming.”
She learned the basic folding techniques used in origami while she accompanied her son. In the first session, she had a slideshow of the folds commonly found in origami, including their names. The slideshow also contained different links that had examples on what could be made using origami, encouraging students to work at their own pace. (Ramiro Salinas / Hilltop Views)
“Origami can be easy or hard; even if you think you suck, we are gonna learn together,” Johnson said.
She supplied a variety of papers, ranging from single colored paper to wacky designs. She also supplied different books of her son’s for the students to use, demonstrating amateur techniques to more sophisticated styles. The students were not limited to just the books provided, they were encouraged to find designs that they liked on the internet.
“I came because it was free,” sophomore Sophia Cruz, an attendee, said “I heard about it through the involvement fair. I like to do crafts, but it is not always in my budget to get the materials myself.” (Ramiro Salinas / Hilltop Views)
“Today was really fun even though I got really stressed out today, but it was a fun shared experience with other people who were also struggling and confused,” Cruz said. “I will be coming next week.”
Cruz had attempted to make Topper, but decided to start off easier and made a bat and a crane. The event fostered a welcoming atmosphere where the students left feeling satisfied with their work. When a student got stuck or didn’t understand the instructions, Johnson helped the student to her best capabilities so they didn’t feel discouraged to keep going. (Ramiro Salinas / Hilltop Views)
If you are looking for something to do on campus, looking to meet new people or even just need a break from the stress of your classes, the innovation labs are always a good place to start.“It is good for students to get involved in the innovation labs,” Johnson said.This event doesn’t require you to pay any amount of money, all that is required is for you to attempt origami. Even if you feel like you don’t have the skills for origami, the innovation lab is a good place to meet new people while taking a break from your studies. (Ramiro Salinas / Hilltop Views)
