Innovation lab providing a fun and exciting way to socialize through the art of paper folding

Each Wednesday from September 11th – October 9th from 3:30pm – 5pm, Dr. Brittney Johnson, Ph.D., is currently hosting an origami lab for the students of St. Edward’s on the second floor of Munday Library, across the bridge and to the right of the Writing Center. On the first day of the origami lab, many students of different expertise came to experience the ancient art of paper folding. (Ramiro Salinas / Hilltop Views)