The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

From backyard to breakthrough: freshman Annie Rocha lights up the field after overcoming adversity

Natalia Zavaleta, ReporterOctober 3, 2024
Courtesy of Athletic Department
Rocha and her teammate, freshman Isabella Ruiz, celebrate the second goal of the game. Subbed back into the game after time on the bench and with 11 minutes left, Ruiz delivered a pass to in the center of the field, where Rocha fired off a clean shot, marking her sixth goal of the season.

“I started playing when I was three years old — ever since then I’ve always had a ball at my feet,” freshman Annie Rocha said.

With a total of 34 shots and six goals scored this season, Rocha has made a statement on the women’s soccer team. As a forward, Rocha has managed to play for a total of 358 minutes, nearly 6 hours, on the field, earning her a spot on the starting roster.

“Annie has an insatiable appetite for scoring goals and she has a scorer’s mentality of not worrying about misses,” head coach Nick Cowell said. “She plays hard all the time. She has an understanding of the elite mentality of a top player. You have to train at full intensity in order to play well in pressure situations.”

Rocha’s father played a pivotal role in her development, attending every game, recording all her goals and constantly pushing her to be the best version of herself. His unwavering support laid the foundation for her journey, nurturing a competitive spirit and dedication that would become her trademark.

“He was always pushing me to be the best I can,” Rocha said. “Making sure I always knew he was in my corner.”

However, her path to collegiate athletics hasn’t been without its challenges. A devastating injury in high school led Rocha to uncertainty in her future in soccer.

“I ended up tearing my ACL junior year when I was doing the college recruitment process, so I didn’t know if I was going to play because it would take me a year to recover and get back,” Rocha said. “It is so much more physically demanding to play at that level, and (is) mentally draining as well.”

Rocha celebrates the first goal against the Lubbock Christian University Chaps on Senior Day. Near the 40th minute a free kick on the far left corner earned Rocha the opportunity to kick the ball right above the Chaps goalkeeper. This increased her total goals of the season to five, but by the end of the game, she scored her sixth goal of the season so far. (Courtesy of Athletic Department)

That’s when St. Edward’s reached out, offering a spot on the team. Their faith in her potential helped reignite her dream of playing college soccer, and she made the decision to commit to the program. However, once on campus, Rocha had a couple of adjustments to make.

“It took me at least two weeks to adapt to the speed and style of play here,” Rocha said. “Every girl is the best of their teams back home, so it takes a lot to get used to that at first, but once you find a rhythm with the team, you make it better.”

The physical and mental demands of college soccer have been taxing, almost like a full-time job, she says. Balancing the rigors of training and matches with her academic responsibilities as a computer science major requires careful organization.

“I’ve been staying organized and have tried finding time to forget about soccer and really just focus on school. If it was really up to me, I would love to just play soccer,” Rocha said. “But I am here for a reason, and that’s to get my degree. Playing soccer is just the fun part of it.”

As a forward, her primary goal is clear: score goals and contribute to the team’s success.

“My mentality is playing the best I can,” Rocha said “Working the hardest for my teammates because we all work so hard. We all just deserve to play the best we can and try to win as many games. As a forward, I just try to do my job, which is score goals. So as long as everyone is doing their job, we can all come out on top.”

As a freshman starter, her progress has exceeded even her own expectations.  Only seven games into the season, and she has managed to make 10 shots on goal.

“I honestly didn’t think I would be playing this much right now,” Rocha said

Her immediate goal is consistency — avoiding the peaks and valleys that can plague a season. With even more games ahead now that conference has started, she looks forward to the potential she can unlock.

“I don’t want to go from scoring four goals to then not scoring any the rest of the season,” Rocha said. “It’s just staying consistent. Showing up every day and just getting better every single day.”

For now, she’s focused on the present, working hard and scoring goals. While soccer remains her passion, she never loses sight of the bigger picture: using this opportunity to earn her degree and prepare for whatever comes next.

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Omar and Ivan Guzman (center) at the starting line, racing for the St. Edward’s cross-country team.
Breaking records, building bonds: The Guzman twins’ journey to cross-country success
Freshman Annie Rocha prepares a play mid air. Even though this is Rocha’s first collegiate season, she leads the team in goals made, scoring six in the eight games she has played so far. Rocha scored both goals this game.
St. Edward’s women’s soccer falls to Lubbock Christian University 3-2 at home
Tony Zhong looks forward to developing not only the various Esports teams on campus, but strengthening a relationship with the student body. One of his initiatives is to host Super Smash Bros. and Mario Kart tournaments in residence halls that students can take part in for fun and prizes. Esports will provide prizes, either esports gear, mics, headsets or Red Bulls- one of esports partnerships. “Get all of the residents, the students who are living on campus, involve them a little bit more,” Zhong said. “Of course, if you’re off campus, you can join as well, so kind of engaging the community in that aspect.”
St. Edward’s Esports scores new head coach Tony Zhong
Sophomore goalkeeper Daria Schlumbohm had a stellar performance, setting the new St. Edward’s record for most saves in a game. This game was No. 14 ranked Colorado Mesa University’s first loss of the season and improves St. Ed’s record to a 2-2-1.
Hilltoppers dominate in 2-0 shutout over Colorado Mesa, goalkeeper Daria Schlumbohm sets school record with 13 saves
Freshman forward Izaiah Garza crosses Urban Knights’ defense to maintain possession. During the 71 minutes that Garza was on the field, he had three shot attempts, one of them on goal.
Hilltoppers dominate possession but fall short against Urban Knights in intense 1-0 showdown
Student athletes have fun and participate in games during the first FCA meeting of the year. The meetings consist of bonding and community building activities, followed by a “huddle” and a Faith based message.
Faith on the field: Makenna Holloway revives Fellowship of Christian Athletes, uniting athletes through God
More in Sports / Soccer
Sophomore forward Rainey Simmons prepares to set the ball back into the game and into Hilltoppers possession. Simmons played for 81 of 90 total minutes in the game.
Women’s soccer home opener ends in 1-0 loss against Lynn University
Freshman Bartek Zabek on the field against Lubbock Christian University Chaps during homecoming weekend.
GAME DAY: Men’s soccer falls short 2-0 against Lubbock Christian on Senior Day
GAME DAY: Men’s soccer faces 2-0 loss in second half against Texas A&M International
GAME DAY: Men’s soccer faces 2-0 loss in second half against Texas A&M International
Senior forward Ari Ramirez dribbles while up against UTPB.
GAME DAY: Women’s soccer senior day ends on a 2-2 draw against University of Texas Permian Basin
Freshman right back Cason Berg pressures DBU for possession.
GAME DAY: Men's soccer ties 1-1 against DBU in intense game
Jason Lyons, 22-year-old center-back for the men's soccer team, stands in front of Main Building's iconic red doors. Lyons initially walked through these doors as a freshman recruit for the soccer team, but had to walk out of them while the soccer team was sunsetted. Now he will be finishing this legacy with his soccer team in tow. 
SEU men's soccer center-back returns to the team as a graduate student