St. Edward’s and H-E-B plant 17 trees around South Congress bus stop to create shade, conduct research on tree health

Tate Burchfield, Viewpoints EditorNovember 12, 2024
Tate Burchfield / Hilltop Views
The St. Edward’s northbound bus stop is one of two stops on South Congress next to campus. The stop serves the 1, 10 and 801 CapMetro lines which brings passengers up South Congress to Republic Square. Students who live on campus receive “free” bus passes, which shifts the costs of a ride onto the university.

St. Edward’s University partnered with H-E-B’s Trees for Texans program to expand St. Edward’s tree canopy over the northbound CapMetro bus stop on South Congress. Additionally, the university’s Climate Resiliency (CLI-RES) Living Laboratory will provide trackers for the trees, as part of their ongoing research.

On Nov. 8, 17 trees of various species were planted around the bus stop located right off campus on South Congress to provide shade in an area previously lacking it.

“This is a bus stop that both the general public and student body use,” Campus Arborist and Sustainability Coordinator Roy Johnson said. “There have been plenty of studies that show that it can actually be hotter inside the bus stop than directly outside of it. That is what we are seeing here.”

With summers in Austin hitting peaks of 107 degrees, members of the community expressed a need for moments of relief from the heat.

What’s your favorite bus stop with zero shade during these brutal summer days?” a sarcastic Reddit user named “thefourapoxmen” said. “My personal favorites are the ones on South Congress outside of St. Edward’s.”

The newly planted trees seek to provide a solution to this particular “shade issue” while also serving as a model for others to promote urban forestry – a term used to describe the body of trees found within an urban area – within Austin.

“What we know is that to have good ‘tree equity’ you need to at least have 30% of an area covered by a tree canopy,” Johnson said. “Which we have here at St. Edward’s, besides areas such as the bus stop. However, what we can do with our trees is study them and provide this information to communities lacking good tree equity.”

This information is gathered by the CLI-RES Living Laboratory on campus which analyzes trees on campus regarding their health in response to climate, soil types and sun exposure.

Johnson and others from the Office of Sustainability team understand the vital role native Texas trees play in resilient ecosystems. Trees, in general, provide shade and cool the surrounding area through the process of evapotranspiration; while, native Texas trees do all of this while diminishing less resources. Because of this, Johnson and Morris made the conscious effort to include a variety of trees in this project. (Tate Burchfield / Hilltop Views)

“We started this lab a year ago, with a grant from the city,” Vice President of Operations Jim Morris said. “So we are able to incorporate that into this bus stop effort. We are looking at the different types of trees, and how they do with all of these unprecedented weather conditions we have had in the last few years. Then students take that data, develop the material and take it out to the community.”

The lab features collaboration from professors, staff and students in an effort to conduct research on trees in central Texas. According to Morris and Johnson, St. Edward’s is the first university in Central Texas to use tree tracking technology called “ePlant,” and part of the new wave of universities creating climate resiliency labs. 

“I’ve been working since May of this past year as the Climate Resiliency Living Laboratory environmental intern,” St. Edward’s senior environmental science and policy student Janiece Jefferson said. “We’ve been monitoring the trees to see how they respond to extreme drought, extreme rain. We’ve collected data on internal temperature and soil biology. So hopefully it’ll inform us on better management practices when we continue to plant in the future.”

Winter storms have left St. Edward’s with mangled trees and canopy loss, while escalating heat similarly threatens trees and grass’ growth on campus lawns. 

“We’re behind the curve, in terms of when we lost a lot of trees because of the 2021 freeze,” Johnson said. “But we’re making it up with a good effort of replacing them with a lot of biodiversity that we didn’t have before.”

H-E-B’s Trees for Texans program is similarly fresh, having been founded on Texas Arbor Day in 2023. Since the program’s creation, H-E-B has planted 170,525 trees throughout the state through 110 different projects. The “CLI-RES Bus Stop Canopy Improvement” project is the program’s first partnership with a university in Austin. 

H-E-B volunteers came out on Nov. 8 to help plant the trees in the first step of the “CLI-RES Bus Stop Canopy Improvement” project between H-E-B and St. Edward’s. While Morris and Johnson preemptively dug holes with an excavator, volunteers still donned shovels to place excess soil back into the holes once the trees were placed. (Tate Burchfield / Hilltop Views)

To help plant, leaders and managers from the South Congress H-E-B store came down to St. Edward’s.

“We partner with a lot of local groups to donate trees to different areas and wherever there’s a need,” general manager Joey Lochren said. “We love to come out and help plant ’em all.”

The work day began at 1 p.m. and concluded around 3 p.m. with local news network KXAN visiting and filming. At the event’s conclusion, Lochren informed attendees that the new H-E-B location on Oltorf will open on Dec. 4.

The Office of Sustainability and the Living Lab hope to continue tree planting efforts on campus.

“We’re just getting started, there’s a lot the students can do with the lab,” Morris said. “We’ve got science and the environmental justice aspects; the community connection, and you’ve got the experience you’re learning. It kind of hits three really important measures for our students. There’s a lot of potential with it.”

Tate Burchfield
Tate Burchfield, Staff Writer
Tate Burchfield is a first year student on the hilltop, and this is his first year writing for Hilltop Views. He is interested in politics and the arts. He is from Galveston, Texas and is excited to spend his time in Austin with Hilltop Views.