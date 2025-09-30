Topper Eats team responds to student concerns, break down new meal plan

St. Edward’s dining services transitioned from Bon Appetite to Chartwells Higher Education during the summer leading into the fall 2025 semester. The change came as an outcome of the Dining Services Task Force, which was created by the Student Government Association last spring.

Hilltop Views reporters Sophia Montalvo and John Licon sat down with Rebekah Desai, Vice President of Business Services, and Carmen McClelland, Assistant Director of Business Services, who both oversee Topper Eats, to break down how the new dining system works and discuss student concerns.

Student concerns’ were rooted primarily in confusion on the Topper Eats dining program as a whole. Senior Giselle Haley said “No one explained it, so I was confused,” while Joe Ortiz said, “It’s not super clear what is expected of us with the new system.”

Per Desai the new meal plan consists of five tiers, A, B, C, D and commuter, which is also referred to as meal plan E. Each of these tiers contain a block of meal swipes that students receive at the start of every semester. One swipe will get you all you care to eat for the meal period you tap in for, meaning if you use a meal swipe for breakfast but also want to get lunch, you will have to use another swipe when returning for lunch.

Flex dollars were another point of confusion for students. Desai explained that flex dollars are loaded at the beginning of the semester, while meal swipes expire at the end of the semester. She clarified that while meal swipe blocks do not roll over from fall to spring if unused, flex dollars do.

As to where flex dollars can be used, they can be used at Meadows, the Grab and goat and at South Congress market where you would pay to enter instead of using a swipe.

Students with meal plan A or B get two meal equivalencies per week and five guest passes per semester. Meal equivalencies allow students to exchange one meal swipe for a $10 credit at Meadows Coffeehouse or the Grab and Goat, which act as additional flex dollars.

If students do not use their meal equivalencies, their balance remains the same. Guest passes allow students to bring someone into the dining hall to eat with them and don’t reduce your meal swipe balance.

Students also expressed concern for the commuter lounge no longer being in the SoCo Market.

Desai explained that because of the new all you can eat system, there can only be one point of access to the dining space. She explained that their goal was to provide comfortable seating for all, keeping commuters in mind.

“We moved the microwave out into the area where the vending machines are on that same floor,” Desai said. “If you go out and find where the vending machines are on that floor of Ragsdale, that’s where the microwave is. The commuter lockers are outside in the hallway right across from the Amazon lockers.”

The Dining Task Force, which included students from across campus and a multitude of student-led groups like SGA, Athletics and Residence Life was created to …… get student opinions on dining changes before the start of the fall semester. Desai notes that this task force is still functioning, and they welcome feedback from the community.

“Any student who’s interested in joining to amplify their voice and advocate can reach out to me to join,” Desai said.

As an SEU alum, Desai reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring a positive dining experience.

“I care a lot about the programs that I oversee. And so, all of these changes, we considered them from every angle… but the goal has always been to build the best program that we possibly can with our understanding of the students’ priorities, concerns, likes, dislikes, all of that,” she said.

As for future plans for expansion and the status of other dining facilities, Desai said that while they still don’t know what the future holds, other venues could potentially be reintroduced once it makes sense again for the community. However, their current focus remains on continuously improving the three venues available. Chartwells affirmed their commitment to continue to work closely with St. Edward’s students, staff and faculty to build a strong sense of community and understanding of the student body.

“It’s just important for me for the students to understand that we hear them, that we understand how disruptive and frustrating change can be,” Desai said. “We will keep adjusting as we can to get better and better and just want to make sure that they’re included in the conversation.”

To stay updated on Topper Eats you can find them on Instagram @TopperEats or on their website.