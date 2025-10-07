OPINION: ‘The world is wide enough’ for singers in movie theaters

It is widely known that there is a certain expectation of etiquette when it comes to seeing a film in a theater. Aside from the basic rules, such as not being on your phone, having loud conversations or being intentionally disruptive to other viewers, there have been some exceptions to these rules — which have recently become controversial.

In early September, the filmed version of the hit broadway musical “Hamilton” began a special anniversary screening in theaters nationwide. The musical’s lead and creator, Lin Manuel-Miranda, as well as the other original cast members, expressed at the film’s premiere that the theatrical release is specifically dedicated to all of the fans that contributed to the musical’s success since its debut performance in 2015. In a special interview that was shown before the film, they encouraged fans to dress up in themed costumes, to “turn up” and have fun as they see it in theaters. Many fans have done exactly this while showing up to see the film, sometimes to the dismay of others.

Since the film’s theatrical release, there have been multiple videos on TikTok of people getting angry at others for singing in the movie theater, claiming they were being “disruptive” to those that were expecting to watch the film in the usual silence. This has caused online discourse and debate if fans are genuinely being “disruptive” or if other viewers just don’t understand the fashion in which the film was meant to be watched.

When I saw the film, my theater was decently filled and most were singing along to the songs, including me, as I have been a fan for many years. I went into the film with the expectation, and hope, that there were going to be singers in my theater, and I was not at all disappointed. Even for those that didn’t sing, they still enjoyed the lively atmosphere of the crowd.

For this particular occasion, I feel that singing shouldn’t be frowned upon when seeing “Hamilton,” as it was literally encouraged on multiple occasions by its creator. There is nothing wrong with enjoying the musical experience by singing its addictive songs.

That being said, I agree that there are times where singing is not appropriate in a theater setting. Examples of this can be seen several months back when the long-awaited film adaptation of the Broadway musical “Wicked” was released in theaters last November. The nature of the “Wicked” release differs from “Hamilton,” in the sense that it was presented as a motion picture in comparison to a filmed performance like “Hamilton.” Because of this, the etiquette expectation for “Wicked” was reciprocal to that of any other film.

Though I had been a fan of the original musical for many years, I knew that the standard for singing during “Wicked” was not at all appropriate, and this became evident with the sing-along version that was released a few weeks later for those who wanted to sing.

Though etiquette in regards to audience expectations differs between movie musicals, the lively behavior that was seen at the “Hamilton” release should not be viewed as disruption. Rather, it should be seen as a celebration of a musical that fans have held dear to their hearts for a whole decade, and it is never a nuisance to be excited about something.