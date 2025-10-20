Munday Library hosts annual Latinx voices read-In

In observation of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Munday Library hosted its annual Latinx Voices read-in, showcasing Hispanic and Latinx literature. Because St. Edward’s is a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI), the event provided a space for students and faculty to share works by authors who spoke to them personally about a variety of experiences shared by the Hispanic and Latinx community.

Some of the authors highlighted include Laura Esquivel, Ernesto Luis Rodríguez, Carmen Maria Machado and Ada Limón. In addition to the read-in, refreshments and snacks such as conchas, Mexican candy and fruit with tajin were provided to attendees.

For many, the read-in was a chance for students and faculty to connect to their heritage and each other. Freshman Amy Escovedo expressed a sentiment of unity that rang true throughout the event as attendees and participants listened to stories that echoed their own experiences.

“I feel like finding a sense of community and connection, especially with it being my freshman year, is special,” Escovedo said. “I am excited that I get to meet new people I haven’t met in the Latinx community here on campus.”

Readers shared poems, short stories and excerpts from some of their favorite books, all of which spoke to diverse parts of the Latinx experience. Study abroad coordinator Rosa Virginia Méndez, who attended last year, was excited to return and share a new piece with the crowd. Méndez read a poem from Ernesto Luis Rodríguez titled “Venezuela” that reminded her of her hometown of Zaraza, Venezuela, capturing its landscape and essence. “It’s a time to share. It’s a time to be proud of our heritage,” Méndez said.

This year’s read-in was significant because it highlighted the library’s growing book collection. Mia Mercado, a library ambassador and the event’s emcee, emphasized the importance of the read-in and introduced students to more resources in the library.

“I think this event is so important because it gives people an entryway into the books here since our collection is newer,” she said.

The Munday Library currently has books on display and available for check out that are written by Latinx authors, and the librarians are ready and willing to answer any questions or help students find the right read for them.

“Having these events can help people become aware of the resource the library has to offer and hopefully feel represented in the process,” Mercado shared.