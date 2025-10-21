Beyond the game: FCA inspires faith on the Hilltop

After nearly a decade without an active chapter, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes has found new life at St. Edward’s University. The student-led organization, dedicated to uniting faith and athletics, provides an opportunity for students to grow spiritually, connect across sports and find support off the field.

Originally founded nationally in 1954, FCA’s mission is to bring together athletes and coaches to live out their faith through fellowship and service. At St. Edward’s, the club returned in 2023 after over a decade of absence, reignited by former student-athlete Makenna Holloway. Now under the leadership of senior athletes Gabriel Barrientos and Katie Fitzpatrick, the organization continues to expand its presence on campus.

Meetings are held every other Thursday and combine games, discussions and short messages rooted in scripture. Each gathering offers students a chance to take a break from the pressures of competition and academics while connecting with others who share their values.

“Anyone and everyone is welcome,” said Fitzpatrick, a senior women’s soccer player and the club’s vice president. “Even if you’re not an athlete, or if you just want to learn more about faith, we’re here for you.”

Since its revival, FCA has steadily grown from a handful of members to gatherings of more than two dozen students. The organization has seen increased participation from various athletic programs, including baseball, soccer and basketball. Leaders credit this growth to a welcoming atmosphere that emphasizes community over competition.

While FCA’s foundation is faith-based, its impact extends beyond religion. The organization gives students a support system — something many athletes say is vital to maintaining balance between academics, sports and personal life.

FCA meetings often include open conversations about teamwork, leadership and perseverance, framed around Christian values. For many members, the club’s greatest strength lies in its ability to connect athletes who might not otherwise cross paths.

“Having FCA here has been a blessing,” said Barrientos, a senior baseball player and the organization’s president. “We’ve seen more athletes come to Christ, and even within teams, conversations have changed. It’s powerful to see people keeping each other accountable.”

As a relatively new club, FCA had to meet updated student involvement requirements and reestablish itself within university guidelines. Early administrative hurdles tested the leadership’s patience, but both Barrientos and Fitzpatrick said those challenges helped solidify their commitment to FCA’s mission.

Now, with a structured system in place, the organization is focusing on consistency, communication and outreach. Social media has been a key tool for connecting with new members and sharing meeting times. The group’s Instagram page serves as a hub for updates and encouragement.

At its core, FCA encourages student-athletes to use their sports as platforms for purpose. Rather than defining themselves solely by performance, members are encouraged to see athletics as an opportunity to model integrity, humility and faith.

“Being a Christian athlete takes the pressure off performance,” Fitzpatrick said. “It reminds us that our identity isn’t just in our sport — it’s in something greater.”

The organization’s focus on faith-driven leadership has also helped reshape team culture. Conversations among teammates have evolved from everyday topics to deeper discussions about accountability, gratitude and resilience.

Through small acts — like a verse written on a wrist tape or a cross stitched onto a glove — FCA members express their beliefs and spark conversations that go beyond the scoreboard. These gestures serve as personal reminders of purpose and connection, both on and off the field.

“We’ve built something meaningful,” Fitzpatrick said. “It might not be perfect, but it’s only going up from here.”

FCA meets every other Thursday at St. Edward’s University. Students interested in attending or learning more can find meeting times and updates on Instagram at @SEU.FCA.