UT students protest Trump administration’s higher education compact

Sofia Benitez, ReporterOctober 22, 2025
Zemira Recio / Hilltop Views

Students gathered on Oct. 13 at the emblematic UT Tower at the University of Texas at Austin to protest a compact offered by the Trump administration that would provide direct federal funding in exchange for university policy changes aligned with the administration’s priorities.The protest featured speeches from student activists emphasizing institutional autonomy and academic freedom. 

The Compact For Academic Excellence in Higher Education was offered to nine universities across the U.S. The compact aims to strengthen the relationship between these institutions and the federal government, by establishing requirements that must be followed in order to obtain direct federal funding. 

The conditions include recognizing two genders, male and female; implementing single-sex spaces; reducing the percentage of international undergraduate students by 15%; eliminating consideration of of race, sex, ethnicity and political views in the admission process; limiting institutional neutrality to issues that don’t involve the institution directly; and transforming or abolishing institutional units that the compact describes as punishing conservative ideas.  

The proposal prompted protests from UT Austin students opposing a signing of the  Compact by university president Jim Davis. Protesters carried signs, chanted “We don’t want your compact here” and heard speeches from members of the student body. 

Zemira Recio / Hilltop Views

Kira Small, a pre-law UT senior and student activist who spoke at the protest, said the executive branch should not determine curriculum.

“I would still be up here today if I agreed with every one of the compact requirements because the executive branch has no right to determine what we learned. Donald Trump is not my professor. UT Austin does not need the funding that Trump is offering,” Small said. Small said in an interview with Hilltop Views that she views the offer as an intrusion that threatens student sovereignty over education and academia itself. 

“It is the principle of free speech itself that we are fighting for and academic freedom,” Small said. “This is not how structures are meant to work. This is not how the establishment is designed to operate.”

Bethany Epstein, a graduate student in UT’s physics program, spoke about the impact on international students during the protest. 

 “It is incalculable the value that people everywhere can bring to people anywhere. It’s about literally every way of life, and that’s why this attack on immigrants just runs in such a stark contrast to my values. I feel like it’s an attack on my own family history and the family history of a lot of other people here. It’s awful,” Epstein said.

Zemira Recio / Hilltop Views

Epstein called for continued action, as she believes this proposal is just the beginning. 

“They really are coming for everyone. If we don’t speak out, they’re going to start coming for you too. The circle of who they’re willing to accept is just going to get smaller and smaller. It’s homicidal,”Epstein said.“They’re doing everything they can to violate our rights, to violate our freedoms, to violate our persons. We need to do all we can. We need to return their full court tyranny with a full court fight for liberty.”.

During the protest, campus security monitored the event. The protest went smoothly without any altercations between the protesters and law enforcement. Heavy weather forced protesters to disperse  around 4:36 p.m.

As of Oct. 19, Davis has not officially announced a  decision on the compact. Universities including MIT, Brown, the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Southern California have publicly rejected the agreement. Along with UT, Dartmouth College, Vanderbilt University and University of Arizona have not announced decisions.

