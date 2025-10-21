Storytelling through stickers: visual self expression on campus

Stickers can be a telling visual representation of the diverse community we have here at St. Edward’s University. If you look around, you’ll notice an abundance of stickers, on laptops, water bottles or cars. After taking a closer look at the story each sticker tells, I learned a little bit more about the students who express themselves through the sticky symbols.

Tomas Sendra, a junior majoring in writing, had especially unique and eye-catching stickers on his laptop. As I anticipated, the story behind them was equally as interesting. “My brother edited my face onto my dad’s head; it’s an inside joke between me and him,” Sendra said. “He turned it into a fake law firm ad. That picture of me is from when I was 14.” To my surprise, Sendra describes the sticker as “a conversation ender,” as opposed to a conversation starter. His brother is a graphic designer, so he’ll make custom stickers for Tomas to add onto their bit.

“A lot of the stickers are mostly my interests over the years, as you can see, it’s a lot of anime and games,” said Emma Orourke, a junior psychology major. “I’ve been collecting them since I got my laptop, four years ago. My favourite ones are the Genshin Impact ones.”

Amaris Jimenez, a senior performing arts major, is keen to collection. “I just love collecting stickers all around town, and throughout the years. I try to change them out every year,” Jimenez said. Her most sentimental stickers represent her friendship with her roommate. “My roommate and I would go to Dutch Bros all the time, she has them on her car, and I have always keep one on my iPad.”

Arlo Gonzales is a sophomore kinesiology major, said his favorite sticker on his laptop isn’t a sticker at all, it’s a stencil of a tattoo design his cousin drew for him. He is repping St. Edward’s Hilltopper pride with the majority of his stickers being from internship fairs. “I want to represent Austin, being a student here,” Gonzales said. His sticker spread represents his interests, his love for track and field, jewelry, Colorado, bbq and music. These stickers tell a story of who he is, and all I had to do to find out was ask about his stickers.





