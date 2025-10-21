St. Edward’s ranks among the top 5 destination colleges for veterans

St. Edward’s University ranked No. 4 in the 2026 U.S. News & World Report’s best colleges for veterans. Historically, the university served as a military academy for incoming cadets during World War I and World War II.

University President Montserrat Fuentes said in an interview with Hilltop Views reporters in September that the ranking reflects the institution’s commitment to veterans.

“We were ranked number four for best institutions supporting veterans, the commitment that we have to serve those who have served our country,” Fuentes said. “So we are very proud, proud of that dedication that we have. And it’s also a fulfillment of that mission to serve all and to make sure that we offer that education, that open source of opportunities for all.”

The university offers support, resources and financial aid for students using their GI Bills or tuition assistance, and offers military science courses. Information on GI Bills, financial aid advisors and counseling programs can be found on the St. Edward’s University website in the “Veterans Affairs” section.

St. Edward’s University also offers the Yellow Ribbon Program in partnership with the Veterans Association to award veteran students, or dependents of veterans, $11,000 dollars from each organization for a total of $22,000. Award recipients must have full GI Bill eligibility, request a certification for GI Bill benefits and meet the satisfactory academic standing requirements.

Aaron Hines, a junior business administration major and Navy veteran, said he appreciates St. Edward’s and its resources, though he hadn’t planned to attend college after his service.

“When I enlisted, I was not thinking about it after all. I didn’t join the GI Bill or anything like that. I knew it was a benefit, but at the time, I didn’t care at all about it,” Hines said. “So I’m happy about it now obviously, location was really good, small class sizes, a lot of the professors here teach at UT simultaneously as well.”

In addition to mental health counseling, financial aid and disability services, the university has a veterans club. The Hilltoppers Veteran Student Association (HSVA) is a student-led club that aims to create a community among St. Edward’s veteran population through meetings, events and fundraisers.

HSVA began around 24 years ago when the late H. Ralph Wilburn, a 30 year Air Force Veteran and professor at St. Edward’s University, encouraged his fellow veteran students to meet once a week and share their experiences transitioning from the military to civilian life.His legacy continues through his wife Kathleen Wilburn, HSVA’s advisor and a management professor who joined the university alongside her husband in 2002.

“There are rules and regulations and all that kind of thing that you follow when you’re in the military, all of a sudden you’re out and then you can make your own decisions, how do they create some structure?” Wilburn said. “That was what he helped do was to help move them out of the rules and regulations of where you are, at what time, what you do, to being in this environment where you can make your own decisions. And so, I think it’s kind of grown from there.”

Despite HSVA’s efforts, some veterans said the challenges lie beyond the organization.Jacob Acebo, a 2023 graduate and former HVSA president who served in the Marine Corps, said he didn’t feel represented or at home during his time at the university.

“St. Edward’s didn’t advertise to veterans and honestly, it’s a shame. There’s so many veterans and active military in the surrounding area, and St. Edward’s is missing out on an amazing demographic,” Acebo said. “I personally felt out of place… we didn’t get a single recognition from the school with HSVA and the President wouldn’t even write me a letter of recommendation when I applied to law school.”

HSVA will host an event Nov. 11 in the St. Andre multipurpose room to commemorate Veterans Day. The event is open to the St. Edward’s student body and faculty.