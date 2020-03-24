Students ignoring COVID-19 pandemic are selfish for putting others at risk

Many students went through with their spring break plans despite the CDC advising social distancing. The CDC also advises that people wash their hands often and avoid touching their face.

With the spread of the novel coronavirus, spring break vacation plans might have been put on hold. While others may not feel the need to be cautious of the coronavirus and go on/still plan to go on their trip to other cities and countries, they are forgetting something major.

First, there’s no such thing as being too cautious, especially, when there’s a pandemic going on. People might brush off the coronavirus and say, “Well, it’s not a big deal. If you’re healthy, it’s just like getting the flu.”

Exactly. If you’re healthy, it’s not a big deal, but what about other people with pre-existing health conditions and the elderly? We should be cautious for their sake and try to play our part by not spreading the coronavirus to vulnerable individuals. This quarantine might be inconvenient for others, but it is advised to protect those who are at a higher risk of getting the coronavirus.

While some may say people walking around in hazmat suits or wearing face masks are a little excessive, these people may feel that they need to protect themselves to that extent. Let them be. Only you know what’s best for yourself and your loved ones.

In times of a pandemic, the best course of action is to be cautious at all costs. If you know someone who has a pre-existing health condition, it’s best to self-isolate to protect them from getting the coronavirus. Some tips to avoid spreading the coronavirus include, but are not limited to: social distancing, avoiding crowded areas, picking up food or ordering take-out instead of dining in and washing your hands.

Some people are even opting to shower after coming back from outside to further prevent spreading the coronavirus to their family members. Even if you know for a fact that the coronavirus isn’t going to affect you, please, for the sake of others’ health, do not spread the virus. Some people do not have a strong immune system. These precautions are to be taken to protect others and yourself.

Even if you have to sacrifice your spring break plans, think of it this way: we’re doing our part by not further spreading the coronavirus. A good indication that travel is not as safe as we think it is is that other countries are now temporarily closing their borders to all non-residents and non-citizens.

As a society, we should work together to survive this pandemic and not tear each other apart. Be courteous to others by staying indoors as much as possible. If you have to leave your house to work or run some important errands, then take some precautions.

Spring break plans are not worth spreading or getting the coronavirus; there’s always next year, or even the summer. There is a possibility that we may be overreacting, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.