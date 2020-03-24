5 women-headed shows to binge this Women’s History Month

Television is a hard and competitive field to break into. Although we are seeing so much progress with diversity and representation among streaming and television shows, they are still more commonly written and created by men. Throughout the last few years, women have been receiving more praise for their work in show creation.

Here are a few women who have created stories that relate to women of all different backgrounds. Keep an eye out for any of their other projects coming up, as they deserve credit for their hard work.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge: “Fleabag”

In this Golden Globe and Emmy-winning masterpiece, Waller-Bridge puts together the story of a woman who is not perfect but sure is trying her best. In this two season show, you see the character Fleabag (Waller-Bridge) go through the good, the bad and the ugly. It is a beautiful series about healing after a tragedy and letting love in. “Fleabag” is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

Issa Rae: “Insecure”

It is common for black women to be thought of as confident and strong, but “Insecure” takes this notion and gives you Issa and Molly, two best friends who are dealing with their flaws and life struggles and learning how to handle them together. This comedy shows black women in a more vulnerable way and touches on a number of important social and racial issues that many black people face. Rae is a co-creator, writer and star of the show. She brings amazing energy to the story and the characters make you want to cheer them on. “Insecure” has three seasons that are currently streaming on Hulu, and a fourth season will air on April 12.

Abbi Johnson and Ilana Wexler: “Broad City”

“Broad City” is a show about best friends, Ilana and Abbi, who live in New York and try to navigate their lives but end up in the most bizarre yet hilarious situations. Originally a web show, its success eventually garnered a five-season run on Comedy Central. It is now streaming on Hulu.

Mindy Kaling: “The Mindy Project”

Kaling does not get enough credit for her work. After killing it on screen and in the writing room of “The Office,” Kaling decided to write her own show, “The Mindy Project,” about an OB/GYN who is obsessed with romantic comedies and is striving to become a well-versed woman of the world. Her fashion and wit is irresistibly charming and will keep you hooked for the five seasons on Hulu.

Amy Sherman Paladino: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Sherman Paladino’s writing is truly a gift. This name might sound familiar because she is also the head writer of “Gilmore Girls” and is currently working on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” a show about a woman trying to make her mark in the comedy business in the late 1960s. Paladino makes charming and likable characters with big hearts. Everything from the show’s wardrobe to its killer jokes makes it worthy to stream and look forward to a fourth season coming soon.