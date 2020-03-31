Memrise app provides easier way to learn new languages

An example of how Memrise introduces learners to their new language. Memrise has an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars on the app store.

If you want to learn a new language, but are too busy or worried about the pace it takes you to learn, Memrise is the app for you. It’s easy to miss Memrise when a certain green owl overshadows them. However, unlike other apps, Memrise offers multiple ways to teach a language at your own pace.

Memrise teaches a variety of languages such as Spanish, Korean, Japanese and more. Each language has seven courses and each course gets more challenging as users advance.

At first, Memrise teaches common words and phrases to help you become more familiar with the language. Once you master the vocabulary, you start to learn more about the language’s grammar and sentence structure. The courses are interactive and require active learning as you select the correct words/phrases that are read and shown.

Memrise is beneficial for users with different learning styles because courses include auditory, visual and writing elements. Unlike a certain app, Memrise has native speakers pronouncing the words for users instead of using a robotic voice to pronounce the words.

The app benefits auditory and visual learners as it includes videos of native speakers pronouncing and writing the words, alphabet and phrases. Active learning plays a major part in your progress as you have to type out the phrases and words learned throughout the courses.

In addition to helping you learn, Memrise helps you set up goals on how many words or phrases you want to learn every day while keeping track of progress with flower symbols. If the icon shows a hand dropping a seed, it means you haven’t learned the word yet. If there’s a bloomed flower next to it, you have mastered that word.

The free version of Memrise contains a lot of content to learn. However, if you want to invest more in becoming fluent in any language, then you would have to buy a subscription (with the cheapest being $8.99 a month). These features test your skills further and allows you to learn with locals (native speakers). However, in my opinion, the free version is just as good.

Despite Memrise being a good app, there are some aspects that could be improved. For example, if you’re a first-time user, it can be difficult and confusing to navigate the app. The more you use the app, the more you’ll understand how to navigate it, but I think the app should include a tutorial so users can focus more on learning languages.

Memrise is helpful and accessible to busy people and to those who like to set their own learning pace. If you’re busy and want to invest in learning other languages for school, work or other personal reasons, Memrise is for you.