Student organizations forced to modify plans due to Covid-19

Students gather on Rags lawn to partake in The Involvement Fair. The event is a chance for clubs to reach out to potential members and share what their club does and how students can get involved. If you are looking for information on what your club is doing for the rest of the semester due to COVID-19 reach out to them through their Collegiate Link page through MyHilltop.

Covid-19 has affected all areas of life, including student organizations that are now strategizing ways to move forward with their plans. Student organizations at St. Edward’s University are working hard to modify and reorganize the plans they had set for the rest of the semester.

The Asian Student Association (ASA) is one organization that has been affected. According to ASA Collegiate Link page, the organization is to serve as a safe haven for students interested in Asian heritage. They raise cultural awareness of all heritages across the Asian diaspora through cultural events, programs, and community service. They also find and offer opportunities for students within the Asian community.

The organization was just rebooted last fall and the officers have been working hard to build it back up these past few months.

“We had big plans for the remainder of the semester, including fundraisers, ordering t-shirts and more socials, so of course it was devastating to find out that the remainder of the semester would be online,” vice president Victoria Hoang said.

The officer team is looking to organize online meetings and socials for members to stay connected in the months to come.

Monarchs on the Hilltop, another organization affected by the univeristy’s closure, is committed to making a sheltered and inclusive network for undocumented students and students that come from families with mixed status. Since they are not able to reach the community in person, they plan to continue posting content online to support students through social media and their newsletter. They also are working on incorporating online training.

Resources that students have access to on a regular basis like Recreation and Wellness will continue to be provided, but in different forms. Recreation and Wellness strives to provide opportunities to help increase the well being of the university community. Through participation in their on-campus programs, they hope to create an admiration for healthy lifestyles, important connections, leadership growth, and a confident long lasting view for overall health.

Since a number of their programs and facilities are suspended or closed, they are currently working to bring a number of remote experiences to the SEU community, some of which include digital fitness programs, wellness coaching, end of year award ceremonies, student leader training and development and wellness programs.

“The community will be able to learn more about these programs via our social media channels and our website as the week progresses,” senior director Andy Lemons said.

As many people around the world cope with the changes this novel virus has brought, students can expect to have access to resources online.