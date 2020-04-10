4 streaming shows to cozy up with during social distancing

With everyone having to stay inside and social distance, there is no time like the present to take advantage of streaming services and binge all of the movies and TV shows your heart desires. Now is the perfect time to give in to a month-long free trial or a TV show with a lot of seasons to kill the time. If you are having trouble trying to find your quarantine stream, here are some shows to look into:

“Schitt’s Creek”

The Rose family never pictured going broke. They also never pictured having to move to a small, depressing joke of a town that they own called Schitt’s Creek, but life has a funny way of working out. “Schitt’s Creek” is one of those shows that is equal parts funny, heartwarming and overall so much fun to watch. From the father-son duo Dan and Eugene Levy, this Canadian comedy is too good to pass up on. Even though this wonderful show just recently released its sixth and final season, you can currently stream the first five seasons on Netflix and Amazon Prime now.

“Casa de Papel”

If you are looking for a show that will get your heart racing and your blood pumping, “Casa de Papel” is the perfect show. Join The Professor and eight thieves in their attempt to pull off the biggest recorded heist in history. This Netflix original is filled with so many twists and turns you cannot help being glued to your screen the entire time. Netflix just released its fourth season last week, which means it is the perfect time to sit down and watch a group of people try to pull off the most ambitious heist you’ve ever seen.

“America’s Next Top Model”

Everyone knows this show, but is everyone aware that seasons one through 22 are now streaming on Hulu? This show is perfect if you need something with more than three seasons to stream in order to get you through your boredom. You can relive iconic moments like Tyra Banks infamous, “I was rooting for you!” line, or even when Banks makes one of the models cut her really long hair into an unfortunate pixie cut. There are too many moments just waiting to be rewatched.

“Rick and Morty”

You have never seen sci-adventures like these. Join mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson, Morty, on some of the wildest adventures in the galaxy. Every episode is just as mind-blowing and darkly funny as the next one and will leave you pondering multiple galaxies and different timelines even after you finish the show. The Adult Swim show is currently streaming the first full three seasons on Hulu, and on May 3 will be coming out with the second part of their fourth season.