5 organizations stepping in to help those affected by coronavirus

The novel coronavirus has caused many people around the world to lose a steady income. Because of this, different organizations and celebrities are stepping in to help.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has grown exponentially in a short amount of time, causing fear and unemployment to rise. Due to the shutdown of restaurants, clubs and bars, gyms and more, many Americans are struggling to make ends meet. During this crisis, funds and donations are continuously multiplying to help those in need. Celebrities such as Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Steph and Ayesha Curry, JayZ, Meek Mill and others have donated millions to help battle this pandemic. Here are a few ways to support those affected by the coronavirus.

Restaurant employee relief fund

Workers affected by the coronavirus can apply for financial assistance from the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. Those who meet the required criteria will receive grants as soon as possible. People can also donate to the fund directly.

Rally for Restaurants

Rally for Restaurants provides a search engine for people to search for their favorite restaurants and support the selected business simply by ordering takeout from the company. They give other tips on how to help the food industry to stay alive.

Pitchfork

Pitchfork, an online music magazine, provides funding sources for people to support musicians, including the Artist Relief Project, Foundation for Contemporary Arts, Jazz Foundation of America and more.

Sweet Relief

Sweet Relief has developed the COVID-19 Fund to help those on the frontlines of the virus as well as those who are struggling to get by. According to Sweet Relief, funds raised will go towards medical expenses, lodging, clothing, food and other vital living expenses to those impacted due to sickness or loss of work. Here you are able to apply, upon submitting documentation. Those willing to help can also donate to the fund directly.

Project Cure

Project Cure is an organization that has been delivering medical equipment and supplies to hospitals and clinics across the world for more than 30 years. Project Cure is accepting donations of money and any unused medical supplies, including PPE, to support healthcare workers.