Happy Bey Day: A celebration of a Texas queen

Beyoncé can be seen performing at The Formation World Tour back in 2016. This year, she turns 39 years old.

Today’s the day to blast your favorite Queen Bey anthems. Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter was born Sept. 4, 1981 in Houston. Considered a national holiday for those who call themselves members of the Beyhive, many call it “Bey Day.”

The “Lemonade” singer is one of the most influential figures in music history. Her career dates back to 1990, when she was a member of Girls Tyme. This group eventually became Destiny’s Child, the girl group that popularized the term ‘bootylicious’ and released a number of hits including “Bills, Bills, Bills,” “Independent Women Part 1” and the Grammy award-winning “Say My Name.”

Despite being one of the greatest entertainers in history, Knowles’ legacy in the industry surpasses music, having starred in movies and produced films as well. The latest film directed and produced by her is “Black is King,” a visual album that serves as a celebration of African-diaspora pride.

Outside of providing the world with jaw dropping performances, the 39-year-old singer uses her platform responsibly. After Hurricane Harvey hit in 2018, the singer teamed up with Bread of Life and Greater Houston Community Foundation to help those in need of assistance. More recently, she and fellow Houston hottie, Megan Thee Stallion, donated the proceeds from the “Savage” remix to Bread of Life to help the Houston community during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has also brought awareness to the Black Lives Matter movement and, even on her birthday, used $1 million dollars in additional funds to help black-owned small businesses, according to Beyoncé.com.