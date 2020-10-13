Everything you need to know about early voting this election season

Early voting polls open at 7am and close at 7pm. All site4s are required to practice social distancing guidelines and all voters must wear a mask.

With Nov. 3 just around the corner, many people are wondering how they can beat the election day rush. Luckily, early voting runs Tuesday, Oct. 13 through Oct. 30. This year, there will be 37 early voting sites in Travis County and 19 in Williamson County. Travis County will also have mega centers that will remain open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. from Oct. 28 to 30 to allow Texans the opportunity to vote before election day.

It is important to make sure that you cast your vote whether it’s by mail or in person.

Texas is one of the few states allowing residents to vote early. According to The Texas Tribune, at least six states — New Hampshire, Mississippi, Connecticut, Delaware, Missouri and South Carolina — don’t offer early voting. This gives Texas residents more reason to take advantage of the opportunity to vote early before the big day. This presidential election is one of the biggest and most controversial to date with candidates like Donald J. Trump (R), Joseph R. Biden (D), Jo Jorgensen (L) and Howie Hawkins (G). This is an opportunity for change.

Before you head to the polls, be sure to check if you’re registered to vote.

Below are the locations in the Travis County area that will be open for early voting starting Oct. 13:

What’s on the ballot?

In this election, not only are we picking our next president, but we are electing local officials too. There are many decisions that could affect Travis County residents if we don’t voice our opinions.

For Austin residents, there are two propositions on this year’s ballot, Proposition A and Proposition B. Both of these propositions focus on transportation and mobility here in Austin. Proposition A would help fund Capital Metro’s $7.1 billion public transit plan, Project Connect. Proposition B would give $460 million in property taxes to transportation infrastructure such as sidewalks, bikeways, new and improved routes for schools and the city’s new safety project, Vision Zero.

Visit Texas Tribune website to see a full list of who and what will be on the ballot.