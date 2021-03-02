Color Therapy app great way to alleviate anxiety during your down time

Adult coloring has found to have help significantly lower levels of anxiety and depression in adults. An application is a convenient and portable way to carry around coloring pages for when you need them.

Anxiety is something many people struggle with, especially since the pandemic began and lockdowns forced us to stay home. Finding new hobbies and tools can be very helpful when it comes to managing anxiety, and apps are a great way to find what’s right for you. Whether it’s just for fun or to improve your art skills, the Color Therapy app is a great way to both alleviate symptoms of anxiety and kill time.

With dozens of palettes and thousands of pictures to choose from, Color Therapy has endless options. Pictures are separated into categories such as animals, fashion, people and many others.

The app is free, but with a VIP membership you can have access to even more palettes and pictures. You can sign up for a week, a month or a year of VIP membership with the prices ranging from $5.99, $12.99 and $59.99, respectively. New palettes are released regularly both for holidays and for a change of pace, with new pictures being added every day.

The app features both gradient and solid color versions of each palette, with the solid colors having the options to add effects to them. These effects include glitter, airbrush and splatter, to name a few. The effects add more dimensions to your pictures and make them more interesting.

The app also features an interactive community with several features: create a profile, share and repaint others’ artworks and like and comment on other users’ art. You can see how others have approached a specific picture if you’re looking for inspiration or if you just want to compare. Once you are finished with your pictures, the app has effects and frames you can add to the finished product before publishing your creations.

Color Therapy is no stranger to how art can improve mental health, as they partnered with Mental Health America in May 2019 for Mental Health Month. They featured mental health awareness pictures to color, as well as endorsed the message of Mental Health America, which is promoting wellness and identifying signs of mental health issues.

Not only is the app fun and creative, but they also strive to spread messages of mental health awareness as well as other social issues. With so many pictures and palettes to choose from, even with the free option, Color Therapy is a great way to express your creativity through their interactive art community while also using it as a tool to counter mental health struggles.