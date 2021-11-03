University clubs, organizations find ways to promote cultural diversity on campus

Members of St. Edward’s Latinx Student Leaders Organization (LSLO) pose for a group photo in front of Main Building. Their sugar skull event also took place in front of Main Building.

One of the many things St. Edward’s University is known for is it’s inclusive and diverse community on and off campus, within both students and staff. Programs are always trying to organize events that get everyone involved on campus, especially for those who feel as if they are the minority.

The Latinx Student Leaders Organization (LSLO) is a club on campus that unites students of all ethnicities and cultures to progress diversity at St. Edward’s. On Oct. 26, the organization held an event in front of Main Building where members and other students could paint sugar skulls for Día de los Muertos.

Co-president Michelle Silva said the organization “wanted to do something related to spooky season and (their) culture.”

Día de los Muertos translates to “day of the dead” in English and originated in Mexico as a holiday to celebrate and remember the life of family and friends who have passed.

It is celebrated all over the United States and can be observed on Nov. 1 through Nov. 2 by creating offerings and altars for those one wishes to honor. To Silva, it’s a day when she can celebrate the ones she loves.

“I think it’s also a way to close a chapter and say goodbye and be able to heal from things and move on,” Silva said. “It’s a very beautiful tradition to recognize people you love and realize love doesn’t have an expiration date. It doesn’t die.”

Sugar skulls have been a representation of the holiday for a long time and can be one of many items placed on an altar while celebrating. Creating events like this one on campus is a great “way for [Latinx] to bring their own culture onto the Hilltop,” club member Gimena Perez said.

Día de los Muertos has a special, unique meaning for those who celebrate it, and it can be observed by anyone. Club member Melina Vargas said the holiday is “a way to recognize her culture in a space that she hasn’t been able to before.”

LSLO hosts many events similar to this one on campus. Club members enjoy being part of a community on campus that can celebrate holidays like Día de los Muertos together.

“[This holiday] is very nostalgic for me because I celebrated it a lot where I’m from and in my hometown with my family,” said club member Brittany Sepulbeda. “Here it’s not as prevalent, so it’s comforting to have events like these on campus.”