PRSSA invites all students to join social events such as Picnic and Paint

Students showcase their paintings at the St. Edward’s Public Relations Student Society of America’s event. The event invited students to socialize, drink boba and paint.

On Nov. 12 the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) hosted Picnic and Paint, a social event where students were invited to have boba tea, paint and socialize.

PRSSA’s president, Carla Pineda, explained that this was their first social event of the semester and she was “looking forward to getting to know everyone better and just taking some time to unwind.” They usually have informational meetings, guest speakers or fundraising events, but this event was a time for some relaxing painting and socializing.

The event was scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m., though they ran out of boba tea before the event started. Pineda noted that she would be sure to order more next time, but it was hard to anticipate how many attendees would show.. Luckily, there were just enough painting canvases for all.

PRSSA is an organization at St. Edwards which stems from the non-student-related Public Relations Society of America. They encourage students to learn about public relations and current events surrounding the field, as well as networking and learning from peers.

During the event, students took the time to talk about course registration and lend advice on what classes to register for. Participants even shared which classes were more enjoyable than others. Vice President Jack Rose explained he wanted to help other students avoid really hard classes if there are other alternatives offered.

Unlike some clubs that require you to be in a specific major or minor at St. Edwards, PRSSA invites students from all majors to be a part of the organization. Though most of the students are communication majors with concentrations in public relations and advertising, there are other students like Jasmine Jimerson, PRSSA’s Public Relations Director, who is a double major in Communication and Environmental Science and Policy.

PRSSA has two events on Nov. 17, a fundraiser at 9 a.m. on Ragsdale Lawn and a Guest Speaker at 6 p.m. in Fleck 314.