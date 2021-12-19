Professor Personalities: University president reflects on Myers-Briggs results

St. Edward’s University president Dr. Montserrat Fuentes, is revealed to be an ENFJ by a Myers-Briggs personality test. Fuentes was announced as the next university president in December 2020.

St. Edward’s University President Montserrat Fuentes is a first-generation college graduate who received a dual degree in math and music at Valladolid University in Spain. Describing her time spent at the liberal arts institution as transformative is an understatement, considering how it sparked her desire to offer the transformative education she received to others. Fuentes’ education allowed her all the opportunities she’s had since graduating.

But who is she beyond academia? The 16 personalities test, an online personality test based on Myers-Briggs types, revealed her as a protagonist (ENFJ).

According to the 16 Personalities website, protagonists feel called to serve a greater purpose in life. Thoughtful and idealistic, these personality types strive to have a positive impact on other people and the world around them. They’re born leaders, which explains why these personalities can be found among many notable politicians, coaches and teachers.

This desire to have a positive impact seems to be rooted in Fuentes’ core as she detailed how she appreciated the opportunity to find out more about herself. Fuentes believes that learning about one’s personality not only plays a role in one’s social interactions but learning about one’s strengths and weaknesses is necessary to improve. But no surprise there, seeing how this desire for positive impact is ingrained into this personality type.

“I was not surprised by the results,” Fuentes said. “I gain great fulfillment from helping others to become their best version of themselves, and so I felt the call to serve a greater purpose in life as true. I strive to have a positive impact on other people and the world around us. It is also the case that I like to do the right thing even when it is the most difficult pathway, and I get joy and fulfillment by helping others achieve their potential.”

But she didn’t agree with exactly everything protagonists are portrayed as: “I was described as being overly idealistic and surprised when people violate my core values, such as truth or justice,” Fuentes said. “I consider myself an optimistic person who sees the opportunities around us, but not overly idealistic. I have an analytical mind as a data scientist, and I believe I set realistic goals and expectations.”

The 16 personalities test also described protagonists as having a great ability to pick up on people’s underlying motivations and beliefs which helps protagonists be persuasive and inspiring. This, she found, was interesting and new.

But how does Fuentes see her personality type influencing her career? Well, even before working at St. Edward’s, her personality influenced her career path – even changing tracks in the middle of her career.

“Being in a position that allows me to enhance the success of others and promote a sense of community and belonging inspired me to pursue leadership roles,” Fuentes said. “It was a difficult decision for me to take time away from students in the classroom and allocate it to leadership roles, but the opportunity to help others to be successful, serve a greater purpose, and nurture a community of appreciation has brought great fulfillment to my life.”

Her personality type also shows up within her role as St. Edward’s president. Fuentes views her personality as a perfect match for not only the role but the institution she is leading.

“My desire to lead by example, guided by my core values is in alignment with the mission of St. Edward’s as a values-based institution. The call to serve a greater purpose in life is what our students hope to find at St. Edward’s,” Fuentes said. “Our students come here with a desire to find a purpose in life, make a difference and create a more just world. The alignment of who I am and the mission of this institution inspires me every day to be better and do better for this wonderful community that I have the privilege of calling home.”

