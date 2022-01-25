Bullet journaling is a great way to get organized, express creativity

We all have methods we use in our daily lives to keep ourselves organized, but one is definitely more creative and interesting. It’s difficult to find ways to organize that work for you, but bullet journaling is a popular and helpful method. While bullet journaling may not seem too different from regular writing at first, there’s actually much that goes into the craft.

The Munday Library hosted a bullet journaling workshop on Wednesday, where students could learn about bullet journaling and keep the journals provided. Different colored markers, pens and washer tape were also contributed so students could get creative.

Bullet journaling is an art form and a way to organize your events and tasks. Ryder Carrol formulated the concepts of what bullet journaling is now and has published a book and an app for the purpose of bullet journaling.

The first step is to develop your index, determine your key and organize your journal by numbering each page. Your index is your table of contents; It helps direct you to each section of your journal. You then form a key or legend, where you can color-code your journal and determine which symbols represent which aspects. For example, you could use a dot for tasks, a circle for events and a triangle for appointments. Color-coding could also be done by having pink writing to represent personal tasks, green to represent work and blue to represent school.

The next step is to develop monthly and daily logs. The monthly log consists of a brief overview of what needs to be done each month and is great for keeping track of the big events and tasks to complete. The daily logs are more specific and more consistently updated, as they go into specific plans and deadlines for each day. These are the general aspects essential for each bullet journal that can help with planning and organization.

There are endless ways to design and color-code your bullet journal, and different creative additions. These can include mood tracking, movies to watch or books to read.

Bullet journaling is a great way to keep yourself organized and to learn preparation skills for weeks in advance.