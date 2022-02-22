Austin’s Puppy Bowl by H-E-B brings fun with furry friends to Yard Bar

he Puppy Bowl had lots of fun activities for all the dogs. Everyone had fun as they watched their dogs play.

The Austin Humane Society hosted the 15th Annual Puppy Bowl on Feb. 12. The event was held at the Yard Bar in Austin and sponsored by Heritage Ranch and H-E-B. The day consisted of a tailgate party, adorable adoptions, games, vendors, food, drinks and give-away prizes. Admission was free, and the environment was open, friendly and fun for animal lovers.

Despite the cold, drizzly weather, people came out with their dogs to play and compete in organized events. Attendees could enter their dogs that were under 35 pounds in the Puppy Bowl for a $30 fee. The event was held on a toy-littered field with two teams identified by colored bandanas. The team scored when a dog chose a football and ran it to the other side of the field. The hyped spectators laughed and rooted for the doggy players. One superfan even brought a giant sign of their dog’s face to cheer them on.

The halftime show featured adoptable puppies from the Austin Humane Society while the Puppy Bowl players ran around the dog park off-leash greeting the attendees.

In the Super Bowl puppy prediction race, there were eight puppy players who raced to predict which team would win the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, the races were rained out, so attendees had to wait until Super Bowl Sunday to find out which real team would win.

“This year there were 25 adoptable puppies,” an Austin Humane Society organizer said. “By noon, 15 puppies were adopted.”

Organizers expected that all of the puppies would be adopted by the end of the weekend.

“Some of the older animals were adopted from this event as well,” the organizer said.

Adoption fees were discounted to $200 for the event. Austin Humane Society dogs have their current vaccines, are spayed/neutered and microchipped.

The tailgate competition consisted of seven food vendors. Attendees could taste these for $10 tickets and could vote for their favorites.

Vendors included Tomlinson’s, Petco and Kendra Scott. Collars, leashes, souvenir cups, food and drinks were for sale. A percentage of sales were donated to the Austin Humane Society. Sponsors donated items prior to the event which were included in free goodie bags with dog food and toys to take home.

See Austin Humane Society instagram @austin_humane for pictures of event competitors and adoptable furry friends!