Campus+event+helps+students+teach+each+other+about+different+cultures

It can be tough going to college and moving away from the culture that you’re used to, but St. Edward’s is dedicated to hosting events to help students remain connected to their culture. The University Programming Board hosted a “Pastries and Languages” event on Tuesday, which helped students teach one other different aspects of their culture.

The event had tables focused on four languages: Spanish, French, Urdu and Vietnamese. Each table also had a pastry or two from each culture, and the hosts were happy to teach basic or requested phrases from their respective languages.

The Vietnamese table presented cream puffs and steamed pork buns, giving the perfect mix of sweet and savory. Phrases such as “Hi” and “How are you?” were taught to attendees by the table host, who shared about her language and culture.

“This event was very significant and meaningful to a student like me who belongs in the AAPI community,” said senior Miki Nguyen. “The AAPI community on campus is small so it is very refreshing to me to be able to share parts of my culture and language.”

The French table featured croissants and less expensive versions of French macarons, as well as providing some history regarding these pastries.

“I love that St. Edward’s is all about cultural exchange and bridge building,” senior Maxime Aourane said. Aourane also mentioned that traditional French macarons are quite expensive, and they are difficult to get even in France.

The Urdu table featured traditional food from Pakistan, such as a type of rice pudding, Kheer, and fried dough soaked in syrup, Gulab Jamun.

“This event means a lot to me because I really enjoy sharing my culture with other people,” said junior Anam Mohammed. Urdu is a language not often heard in the United States, so it was beneficial to learn about a culture many Americans don’t have experiences with.

The Spanish table featured pan dulce, cajeta empanadas and other Spanish sweet breads. These are all staples in Spanish culture and provide an insight into the delicacies they are known for.

“I love the involvement and the inclusion of different languages and foods,” said senior Jason Cantú. “It helps spread awareness of different cultures.”

St. Edward’s is a great place to immerse yourself in other cultures, as well as teach others about your own. Everyone at the event was excited to teach attendees about their culture and language, which made everyone feel welcome and accepted. The Hilltop is devoted to making sure each student has an environment to express themselves and their cultural identity while feeling heard and understood.