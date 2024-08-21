The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Wild Basin invites St. Edward’s community to visit the preserve

Dalia Zamora, Copy EditorAugust 21, 2024
Dalia Zamora / Hilltop Views
Sign of the Wild Basin Wilderness Preserve at the entrance of the Wild Basin Creative Research Center.

In a city exploding with urbanization, the Wild Basin Wilderness Preserve is a resource of 227 acres of Texas Hill Country native habitat 10 miles from campus. In 2009, St. Edward’s University assumed the role of nonprofit, and now co-owns and co-manages the preserve alongside Travis County. 

“Wild Basin is a wilderness preserve that was protected just in time to have pretty much the full suite of native species that you would find in Central Texas,” Executive Director of Wild Basin Creative Research Center Barbara Dugelby, Ph.D., said. “Landscape restoration ecologists come to Wild Basin to look at what an area should look like. We walk out onto the trails and the diversity of plants and animals is just beautiful.”

The Wild Basin Creative Research Center (WBCRC) is a field research station within the preserve that houses six staff members, classroom space and a computer lab. It also has a robust environmental education program for K-12 schools.

The Dr. Allan W. Hook Endowed Wild Basin Creative Research Fund is another resource that gives fellowships to students — undergraduate or graduate — from any university in the world to do research or creative works at Wild Basin or in the Balcones Canyonlands Preserve

Wild Basin also offers a number of paid internship opportunities, including research, environmental education, stewardship and communication. These internships are open to any major, not just students in the natural or environmental sciences.

Wild Basin Creative Research Center staff and intern tabling at the 2024 Earth Day Fair held on campus.

“Reach out to us because some of our best interns became interns even when we didn’t plan to have an intern,” Dugelby said. “They reach out, and they say, ‘I’m interested in doing this’ or ‘Is there some way I can help? This is what I’m studying.’ … But just reach out to us or come to events like the speaker and social series, which are really fun and interesting.”

Senior Wren Conner, a 2023 Hooks Fellow, is currently working on a project that looks at bird communities and how they respond to habitat restoration.

“If I was limited to SEU campus, I wouldn’t have been able to do my research project,” Conner said. “(My mentors) helped connect me with people at the City of Austin and Travis County who were able to help shape my project and make it a success.”

Upcoming research at Wild Basin includes looking at the effects of urbanization on stream quality in the macroinvertebrate community, focusing on Bee Creek, which runs through the preserve. Research Director of WBCRC Gabriella Pardee, Ph.D., says that they can’t control what happens outside the preserve, but want to look at the policy side and educate the public on the importance of stream conservation.

Although St. Edward’s has co-owned and co-managed Wild Basin for years, it is still a challenge for the staff to effectively promote the preserve to the St. Edward’s community.

“I would say either to volunteer… or just visit and view it,” land management student intern Rylie Katz said. “I think the school that’s affiliated with it, those students should be involved as much as they can.” 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
An ASL elective was offered for the first time this semester based on popular student interest. As the spring semester comes to an end, students provide personal feedback and insight about their experience taking the course.
Students provide feedback of newly-added American Sign Language elective
Seminet sits in his office, Holy Cross 304. “It takes a particular individual to want to learn not just one language as a second language, but a third language as well,” Seminet said. “… Not only does it open up doors in the world, but I think it also gives you a lot of insight into yourself and who you can be, the potential that you have.”
Exciting new major focused on foreign languages comes to languages, literatures, and cultures department
Bon Appétit’s director of operations Elvin Lubrin and assistant general manager Kella Tyson discuss operating statistics encompassing campus dining before opening for a Q&A.
Weekly SGA senate brief: April 17, 2024
The university's forensic science program has been working toward the American Academy of Forensic Science’s accreditation for a decade. Eight days before a scheduled site visit from the Forensic Science Education Programs Accreditation Commission, the programs accreditation application was pulled after not receiving approval from the Board of Trustees as a next step in the process.
Students express worry, disappointment over halt in forensic science accreditation process
The audience watches and contemplates while Stansel gives her lecture. Of the professors present, three were from the Philosophy department, one from Video Game Development, and one from Communications. Food was provided for everyone present, but students were encouraged to take multiple boxes, as the food was intended for them.
Food and Philosophy series concludes, gives advice, unique perspective on friendships
Residents at Basil Moreau Hall hang several flags in the building’s main lobby. Each flag represents different racial, ethnic and social identities that students are a part of.
New task force, student-led efforts make pathway for symbols of inclusivity on campus
About the Contributor
Dalia Zamora
Dalia Zamora, Copy Editor
Dalia is a first year environmental science and policy major, and this is her first year working with Hilltop Views as a copy editor. Shout-out to her high school UIL coaches and mentors who pushed her out of her comfort zone. “Thanks to them, I am now part of an amazing team.” Dalia is still getting used to the city, is trying to find new hobbies, and is excited to meet new people.