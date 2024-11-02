The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Kozmetsky Center and Joe Kotinsly on ‘Israel-Hamas War: Past, Present, and Future’

November 2, 2024
Nik Machado / Hilltop Views
History professor and Middle East specialist, Joe Kotinsly, Ph.D, (left) addresses questions raised by students gathered outside Carriage House regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict occurring in the Middle East during the Kozmetsky Center of Excellence’s Town hall and lecture “The Israel-Hamas War: Past, Present, and Future.”

The Kozmetsky Center of Excellence hosted Joe Kotinsly, Ph.D., as a guest speaker for a town hall  where students and attendees were able to inquire about the conflict Kotinsly described as the “Israel-Hamas War.”

Kotinsly, a professor of history at St. Edwards who specializes in Middle Eastern studies, discussed the complexities surrounding the current major conflicts in the Middle East. Several students in the audience inquired about the title of the town hall, the “Israel-Hamas War: Past, Present, and Future.” One student in particular inquired about the usage of the word war as opposed to another word, like genocide or ethnic-cleansing. In response, Kotinsly explained how the language used in the title of the discussion  was a reflection of the complexity of the events occuring in the Middle East and was written with the observation of how the ongoing attacks in Palestine are being referred to in popular discourse.

“I always push students to think analytically about things,” Kotinsly said. “The world’s complicated, it’s not black and white, and when we try to make it so, what does that do? It causes more confusion.”

Despite the complexities of conflict between Palestine and Israel, students and Kotinsly alike agreed that Palestinians do not have equal rights and protections to that of Israeli citizens. In addition to the inequalities of individual rights, the audience generally agreed with the speaker that war always implies symmetry, and the violence being displayed in Palestine is asymmetrical, both outright and symbolically.

David Thomason, Ph.D., the executive director of the Kozmetsky Center of Excellence and associate professor of political science at St. Edward’s, detailed the importance of civil discourse. 

“I think this is a good example of having a conversation and a civil discourse on a very important topic, one of the most important topics that the world is facing currently,” Thomason said. “It was a very good example of how St. Ed’s students and faculty and staff can all come together and have a civil discourse.” 

The goal of the Kozmetsky Center is to get people to talk about civil discourse in a public space and to continue to have these important conversations. 

“It’s much better when you’re in a space to have people that you may not agree with to hear their arguments or hear their thoughts,” Thomason said. “That’s why democracy is so important to have the diversity of thought and opinion.” 

Thomason then explained that an important part of democracy is to understand how to carry on these discussions in a civil manner in a space with people with differing opinions.

The Kozmetsky Center has plenty of events scheduled throughout the semester and for the remainder of the year. However,  Thomason advertised openings for internships with the Kozmetsky Center for the Spring 2025 semester. 

“We have at least four or five internships, that are paid, with Kozmetsky,” Thomason said. “We would encourage all students on campus, no matter what major, to apply for (the internship).” He also added that students are encouraged to get involved through any of the action-based projects and future events.

