Weekly SGA senate brief: Oct 30, 2024

Here’s what happened at the Student Government Association Formal Senate meeting on Oct. 30, 2024.

Executive report

President Mikayla Pastrano attended the academic and athletic council where they approved the expansion of certain courses in the writing and rhetoric major, changes will be discussed and voted on by the Board of Trustees at their next meeting. She also reiterated to go out and vote. Pastrano also reminded students of the ability to vote on campus on Election Day on Nov. 5 in the Alumni Gym.

Guest speaker

President Montserrat Fuentes gave her State of the University Address. Fuentes celebrated the institution’s new ranking as No. 5 in the “U.S. News & World Report 2025” rankings for Best Regional Universities in the West, emphasizing its growth and continuous efforts to support student success. She highlighted key initiatives, such as the expansion of the College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) program and increased opportunities for students to interact with success coaches, for a more supportive and well-rounded academic environment. Acknowledging recent university awards and accomplishments, Fuentes also introduced an exciting partnership with the Austin YMCA, which will engage students in community service and environmental initiatives supported by the Environmental Protection Agency. She also plans to enhance residential life, with Maryhill Hall Apartments receiving new amenities in response to student feedback, while renovations to St. André Apartments are set to begin over the summer of 2025. The St. Joseph building will also be demolished by May as part of campus modernization efforts. There is also a new initiative for LGBTQIA+ and allies housing set to be launched next fall. She addressed recent challenges, particularly regarding student retention, and introduced a new residential life initiative designed to sustain and improve these rates.

“We have incredible talent on this campus, and we want to continue to leverage all of the opportunities here in Austin to ensure that you are proud to call St. Edward’s your home,” Fuentes said.

New Business

Sophomore Camila Ramirez was officially inducted as an appointed officer into the senate.

Financials

A funding request from Groovy Goat for their event in collaboration with PRSSA on Nov. 8 on the Ragsdale lawn from 2-7 p.m. (approved.)

The meeting concluded with a final roll call at 7:56 p.m.





