The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

Weekly SGA senate brief: Oct 30, 2024

Magnolia Westfall, ReporterNovember 4, 2024
Magnolia Westfall / Hilltop Views
President Montserrat Fuentes gives her State of the University Address at the Student Government Association Formal Senate meeting on Oct. 30, 2024.

Here’s what happened at the Student Government Association Formal Senate meeting on Oct. 30, 2024. 

Executive report

President Mikayla Pastrano attended the academic and athletic council where they approved the expansion of certain courses in the writing and rhetoric major, changes will be discussed and voted on by the Board of Trustees at their next meeting. She also reiterated to go out and vote. Pastrano also reminded students of the ability to vote on campus on Election Day on Nov. 5 in the Alumni Gym. 

 

Guest speaker

President Montserrat Fuentes gave her State of the University Address. Fuentes celebrated the institution’s new ranking as No. 5 in the “U.S. News & World Report 2025” rankings for Best Regional Universities in the West, emphasizing its growth and continuous efforts to support student success. She highlighted key initiatives, such as the expansion of the College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) program and increased opportunities for students to interact with success coaches, for a more supportive and well-rounded academic environment. Acknowledging recent university awards and accomplishments, Fuentes also introduced an exciting partnership with the Austin YMCA, which will engage students in community service and environmental initiatives supported by the Environmental Protection Agency. She also  plans to enhance residential life, with Maryhill Hall Apartments receiving new amenities in response to student feedback, while renovations to St. André Apartments are set to begin over the summer of 2025. The St. Joseph building will also be demolished by May as part of campus modernization efforts. There is also a new initiative for LGBTQIA+ and allies housing set to be launched next fall. She addressed recent challenges, particularly regarding student retention, and introduced a new residential life initiative designed to sustain and improve these rates. 

“We have incredible talent on this campus, and we want to continue to leverage all of the opportunities here in Austin to ensure that you are proud to call St. Edward’s your home,” Fuentes said.

 

New Business

Sophomore Camila Ramirez was officially inducted as an appointed officer into the senate. 

 

Financials 

A funding request from Groovy Goat for their event in collaboration with PRSSA on Nov. 8 on the Ragsdale lawn from 2-7 p.m. (approved.)

 

The meeting concluded with a final roll call at 7:56 p.m.



View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Monarchs on the Hilltop welcomes a diverse bunch of panelists to educate students on immigration using different lenses. Speaker testimonies varied from personal experiences to legal testimonies, all providing insight for the discussion.
Monarchs on the Hilltop hosts immigration panel in observance of ‘undocuweek’
History professor and Middle East specialist, Joe Kotinsly, Ph.D, (left) addresses questions raised by students gathered outside Carriage House regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict occurring in the Middle East during the Kozmetsky Center of Excellence’s Town hall and lecture “The Israel-Hamas War: Past, Present, and Future.”
Kozmetsky Center and Joe Kotinsly on ‘Israel-Hamas War: Past, Present, and Future’
“Get out there and vote,” Westfall said. “Make sure your vote is educated and that you align with the beliefs of the person you are voting for. Just think about the impact that vote could have. It might seem arbitrary or minuscule, but at the end of the day, it’s the least you can do.”
A lot on the line in upcoming presidential election, students say
At the event, students, faculty and other attendees were encouraged to ask Wehle questions they have about democracy, politics and American government. Like other Kozmetsky events, those asking questions are incentivized with free gifts as well as the opportunity to talk to subject experts.
Kozmetsky hosts author, professor, attorney to speak on Constitution
The senators gather for their weekly meeting in the St. André Multipurpose Room on Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
Weekly SGA senate brief: Oct. 16, 2024
Amy Concilio, Ph.D., (left) Desiree Lugo-Marquez and Margaux Ordeveza collect soil samples from a covered sample site intended to simulate extreme drought conditions for the grasses being studied.
St. Edward’s University students break ground on restoring the Texas Hill Country through ecological research