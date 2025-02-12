Weekly SGA senate brief: Feb. 6, 2025

Here’s what happened at the Student Government Association Formal Senate meeting on Feb. 6, 2025.

Executive report

President Mikayla Pastrano announced a tailgate celebrating the 50th anniversary of women’s basketball on Feb. 15. She also reminded students that if you see any law enforcement agency other than St. Edward’s University Police to contact and inform UPD. Pastrano also met with President Monteseratt Fuentes to provide updates on what’s in store for SGA.

Legislative report

Vice President Austin Lane interviewed a prospective senator to be inducted next week. Newest senator Enzo Estrada had an orientation for his position.

Judicial report

Chief Justice Tate Burchfield mentioned there were 13 appeals — five waived, five declined and two reduced. Burchfield also reminded students that two vehicles that share a parking pass cannot be on campus at the same time and recommended getting day passes for visitors.

Financials

A funding request from St. Edward’s Best Buddies for a Valentine’s Party celebrating with food, friendship bracelets and painting on Feb. 10 was approved.

A funding request from Blue Rhythmic Dance for hosting an Open Class free movement and improvisational dance available to any St. Edward’s student with guest artist Camille Wiltz on Feb. 20 was approved.

A funding request from the Psychological Society for a brief presentation on attachment styles, followed by a sip and paint, on Feb. 12 was approved.

Comments from the gallery

Justin Trevino announced the College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) is hosting a CAMP Day for events all day long on campus with a ceremony to honor donors and sponsors on March 26 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the Ragsdale Lawn. Trevino also mentioned that Big Event site leader applications are open for Big Event sites both on and off campus.

SGA Internal Affairs Director Angel Scheer informed everyone to be on the lookout for the newsletter from Title IX as well as an anonymous survey that surrounds sexual harassment and assault. Survey is open from Feb. 18-March 12 and it is released every three years.

The meeting concluded with a final roll call at 7:29 p.m.