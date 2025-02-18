OPINION: With ICE targeting campuses, we must ensure all students are informed and protected

Raveena Devjee / Hilltop Views Protestors gathered at the ICE facility built downtown and marched to the Texas State Capitol on Feb 8. Hundreds of people marched the streets of Congress as they showed their support towards undocumented immigrants and the fight towards a just immigration system.

I have privilege. I acknowledged that I had privilege almost eight years ago, the day I saw my classmates’ response to their dad getting deported. I have the privilege of being a U.S. citizen. Due to the 14th Amendment, my rights and my brother’s rights have been protected, even my father’s. Because of this, I have the privilege of not fearing being deported or having my loved ones be deported.

However, this has become the reality for many Texans, as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have begun a series of raids throughout the state. Gov. Greg Abbott further affirmed support for these raids by putting out a statement “directing state agencies to assist federal immigration officers in investigating, arresting, detaining and deporting illegal immigrants in the state of Texas.”

On Jan. 21, the Department of Homeland Security announced nationwide college-campuses would no longer be protected from ICE raids. Any person on a college campus who does not possess American citizenship is predisposed to be investigated and detained by agents.

How does this affect us?

We deserve to be in the know of what happens on campus. So far, we are awaiting official communication and guidance. St. Edward’s prides itself on being a diverse campus that constantly offers support and resources to all of its students, and many find this to be disheartening and feel a sense of disappointment. However, the Office of Student Belonging and Inclusive Excellence (OSBIE) has put together a packet that is available to all St. Edward’s students through myHilltop.

While the information is available, it can be inaccessible to many students who may not even know about it. There has been little communication of such resources outside of student organizations who are actively participating in these conversations. To access these resources, you must be logged into your St. Edward’s account and navigate to the Belonging and Inclusion Resources tab, from there a document labeled “Serving DACA and Undocumented Hilltoppers Toolkit” should appear. A direct link to the Box file can also be found here.

OSBIE has stated that if an ICE agent enters an office or a classroom, they should be treated like a visitor. Anything that these agents need or must do, needs to be communicated through a set liaison at our University Police Department (UPD). Any questions that they may try to ask should not be answered unless there is a UPD unit present and has been approved. Any calls being made to any offices or classrooms should be redirected to UPD.

There are many faculty on campus who are dedicated to serve and aid any undocumented students. In the packet, they have included the names, direct emails and phone numbers to these faculty members and the organizations they belong to.

What do I do if this applies to me?

You must know your rights. Whether you are undocumented or being targeted due to external appearance regardless of documentation status, agents have been detaining people they deem “suspicious” or might be here illegally. The Immigrant Legal Resource Center (ILRC) has developed a card that contains all the rights that are protected under the U.S Constitution, regardless of immigration status. These are known as “red cards,” and they are meant to help people defend and assert their rights that they may not know they even have. These cards can be printed and carried with you in case of contact with an officer. ILRC has also created a multilingual and illustrated guide for the use of the cards.

These cards can also be utilized on campus; however if you encounter any outside law enforcement, call UPD immediately and do not answer any questions or sign any papers. If the officer attempts to identify you in any way, deny, or, better yet, ignore. There should be no direct communication with them unless there is a UPD officer present.

It is okay to feel anxious about everything that is going on, but remember that you are not alone. There are many organizations on campus that are creating safe spaces for students – Monarchs on the Hilltop, College Assistance Migrant Program and the International Student Association , are a few of many organizations that are providing information to all. Additionally, the Health and Counseling Center offers up to six free counseling sessions and a support group hoster for students of color. The Hilltopper Helpline is also available to speak to a licensed counselor, 24/7 at 833-434-1217.

We cannot remain silent while members of our community live in fear. It is our responsibility to educate ourselves, support one another and demand transparency from our institution. If this does not affect you directly, it still matters. Allyship means amplifying the voices of those who are vulnerable and taking action to create a more just and inclusive campus. Share these resources and have these conversations.

And to those impacted: You are not alone. You belong here. And together, we will continue to fight for a campus and a world where everyone’s rights are upheld.

This article can also be found in Spanish.