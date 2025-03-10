Weekly SGA senate brief: March 5, 2025

Here’s what happened at the Student Government Association’s Formal Senate Meeting on March 5, 2025.

Executive report

President Mikayla Pastrano encouraged students to check their emails to view the campus-wide email sent out with updates on all things SGA. Pastrano informed everyone that elections are beginning. If you have interest in senate or SGA, you can fill out the forms on Collegiate Link through myHilltop. She also reminded students that if they see any law enforcement that is not University police, to please report it to the University Police Department (UPD) immediately.

Legislative report

Vice President Austin Lane collaborated with Student Involvement for the Student Organization Fair. Thirteen different organizations raised a total of $1,140.58, which almost doubled the initial investment from SGA.

Senator Colby Green is working on gaining more access for students to the tennis courts.

Judicial report

Chief Justice Tate Burchfield did not have a judicial court, there were no appeals. Stay tuned for the next parking pop up March 12.

Guest Speaker

Casey Gibbs, director of Munday Library, gave updates on the renovations. It includes introducing physical bookshelves and new furniture options for students in studying and collaborating spaces. The library faculty and staff have been working with academic department chairs to identify the texts they most urgently need for teaching purposes. The library has already started acquiring books for course readings.

“We are interested in solving problems for the students. The library faculty and staff are more than happy to help, and want students’ feedback,” Gibbs said.

Physical books and new furniture are scheduled to be installed in June.

Financials:

A funding request from Alpha Phi-Omega (Hooves) to host a night of service blanket making for an Austin Pets Alive workshop on March 11 at 6:30 p.m. in Mabee Ballrooms was approved.

A funding request from Topper Radio to host their annual Goatfest live music festival was tabled.

Comments from the gallery

Angelica Sheer reminded students to check their inbox for an email from Lisa Kirkpatrick to take the Title IX Climate Survey. It only takes 10-15 minutes to fill out, is completely anonymous and can be found in the most recent Title IX Monthly Newsletter.

Final comments from senate

Senator Zoe Mendoza reminded students that Monarchs on the Hilltop is having a donation drive until March 10 with multiple boxes across campus to donate to. They are looking for winter clothes, non perishables, hygiene products, first aid kids, school supplies and more. You can find donation boxes at the front desk of Hunt Hall, the lobbies of Basil Moreau Hall and Dujarie Hall, the lobbies of St. Andre Apartments and in Ragsdale Center first floor.

Senator Carlos Mata reminded students about Big Event, an opportunity for students to give back to their community through service-oriented activities, happening on March 29. Mata encouraged students both on and off campus to sign up. Big Event is offering Uber and Lyft options so students off campus can participate.

The meeting concluded at 7:48 p.m.