Weekly SGA senate brief: March 26, 2025

Here’s what happened at the Student Government Association Formal Senate meeting on March 26, 2025:

Executive report

President Mikayla Pastrano announced that SGA campaigning officially started this week; students will be out on campus campaigning for senator, vice president and president roles. Pastrano also announced a faculty and staff vs students kickball tournament is coming up. Contact SGA through collegiate link on myHilltop if interested in participating.

Judicial report

Chief Justice Tate Burchfield announced there were nine appeals in judicial court: three waived, four reduced and two declined. Burchfield reminded everyone if they are parking because they are running late that that is not an excuse to park anywhere on campus. Be sure to review your parking pass and continue to park in the correct designated spots. There have been issues with ParkATX recently — please contact parking if you run into any challenges.

Financials

A funding request from the American Sign Language Student Association for an ASL movie night showing a deaf produced movie on Apr. 17 was approved.

A funding request from Blue Rhythmic Dance for a hip-hop class open to all students on Apr. 3 was approved.

A funding request from the Muslim Student Association for attending the MSA Showdown, a three day event hosted by the MSA Lonestar Council aiming to unify Muslim student organizations across the state with competitive events in sports and arts in Houston on Apr. 11 was approved.

A funding request from the International Student Association for a mocktail and trivia night on March 27 in Mabee Ballrooms was approved.

A funding request from Students for Sustainability to host a Lorax Movie Night on March 27 at 6:30 on the Ragsdale Lawn was approved.

Legislation

Senate Bill.05: Funding request form revision authored by Senator Colby Green, encouraging early requests to discuss and revise the request before the senate meetings, was approved for first passage.

Senate Bill.06: Data tracker authored by Senator Bella Rodriguez, implementing data tracking on attendance for SGA funded events via Event Pass to help student organizations manage their money, track funds and help make decisions for future funding requests was approved for first passage.

Senate Resolution.01: Mental health support authored by Senator Tanner Stewart, focusing on student mental health support, requiring staff to include mental health resources in their syllabi and promoting the health and counseling center, was approved for first passage.

Senate Resolution.02: Tennis complex adjustments authored by Senator Colby Green, initiating designated time for student recreational tennis play. Students will be able to book times to use courts and allow students to enter with their student ID’s. Green is working with the Office of Information Technology to integrate the application into myHilltop. It was approved for the first passage.

Comments

Senator Rodriguez reminded students that the College Assistance Migrant Program’s (CAMP) CAMP Day was on March 26.

The meeting concluded at 7:55 p.m.