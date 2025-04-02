Student Government Association candidates debate on key issues ahead of election

The Student Government Association (SGA) held their annual senatorial and presidential debates for the upcoming 2025 fall semester, giving candidates an opportunity to share their visions for the student body. With every audience seat filled, over a dozen students gathered to watch in the St. Andre Multipurpose room on March 31. As voting started that day and remains open until April 2 at 8 p.m., students have the opportunity to vote for who will advocate for their needs and foster a more engaged community.

Debates started with the senatorial candidates, with three current senators: Bella Rodriguez, Ritvick Veleru and Enzo Estrada.

Rodriguez’s campaign focuses on developing student organizations and ensuring they have infrastructure and support. She emphasizes the collaboration between organizations as well as an initiative to track attendance at events to improve student organizations’ engagement. As well as proposing leadership training for student organizations and increasing involvement from administrators. As a commuter herself, she wants to help build a stronger community for the commuters. She is also passionate about mental health initiatives and advocates for transparency in funding allocations. Rodriguez is also a transfer student and hopes to connect with other transfer students on what they need from St. Edward’s.

“We are ready to hear the students’ concerns,” Rodriguez said. “And we are ready to take action on those concerns. I hope my legacy is not just one of me, Bella, but one of many other people working together to make something great.”

Estrada’s campaign focuses on improving efficiency in club organization processes as well as bringing more fun to the hilltop. He aims to reform funding meetings and encourages creativity in event planning. He plans to work on legislation for better campus recreation such as opening the trails surrounding campus for student use. He is currently the president of the Venture Club and has experience with starting nonprofits. Estrada hopes to be a senator who helps students access resources to enhance their experience.

Veleru’s campaign encourages smaller organizations to get more visibility through social media and active engagement on campus. He has experience being in a student organization before joining senate and hopes to use that knowledge to help other organizations allocate funds. Veleru advocates for more transparency in funding and evaluating which organizations and events are bringing the most people together. He is also a commuter and is focused on creating better spaces for commuters, especially those traveling long distances to campus.

The debate then transitioned to the presidential debates with Carlos Mata, Angelica Sheer and Tanner Stewart, with Stewart also running for vice president.

Stewart’s campaign has a strong focus on student mental health, student inclusion and ensuring student’s voices are being heard. He advocates for a strong collaboration among senators to ensure realistic and actionable policies. Stewart plans to improve communication between students,SGA and administration, emphasizing compromise. He currently sits on the Dining Task Force and is working on addressing meal concerns and dining options. Stewart hopes to be a leader who makes every student feel represented and included.

“Inclusion is number one,” Stewart said. “And voiced accurately, I don’t want anyone to think their voice doesn’t matter. They can come to me with concerns with no judgment whatsoever. I plan to represent the students and treat them the same way I would treat a close friend.”

Mata’s campaign surrounds actions. He believes in leading by example and taking action daily. As an immigrant, he has personal experiences navigating being new to a country with the fear of deportation on your doorstep, which helps him shape his commitment to advocacy. He hopes to improve transparency and trust between students and administration. He is already engaging in discussions about practical solutions like saving excess dining hall food for athletes that get out of practice after hours. Mata stresses kindness, respect and action as key principles. He hopes to be a leader who serves the student body regardless of his title.

“I want to see students united,” Mata said. “Being an immigrant I know how it feels to be singled out. I am in a unique position to connect with my students. When my students are in need, Carlos will be there for you.”

Sheer’s main campaign goal is to be a “conversation starter” to engage students in campus decisions that affect them directly. As the current internal affairs director of SGA and Title IX intern, she has a lot of experience with difficult conversations and decision-making at St. Edward’s. She plans to host more town hall meetings and make shared governance more accessible for students. Sheer wants to improve diversity and inclusion efforts and better connect students to the resources available at St. Edward’s. She also hopes to support student organizations and help them network beyond the hilltop to set them up for success after graduation.

“The world is changing,” Sheer said. “The city and school are changing everyday. I want everyone on campus to be involved in the conversation — to grow together and not apart.”

With a diverse range of perspectives and initiatives, the candidates have set the stage for an impactful election. All candidates stress the importance of uplifting the student voices. Focusing on student organization funding, commuter inclusion and bridging the gap between administration and students, each candidate aims to make a meaningful impact on campus.

Now, it’s up to the student body to cast their votes and shape the next year at St. Edward’s. Be sure and get your votes in before April 2 at 8 p.m., when voting closes.