The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

President Trump signs executive order to dismantle the Department of Education

Enrique Rivas Carbajal, InternApril 7, 2025
Enrique Rivas Carbajal / Hilltop Views
While the abolishment of the Department of Education won’t affect student aid programs, it will be managed by other government agencies that lack the necessary tools to handle FAFSA. With the recent slashes in the government workforce, students can expect lower access to financial aid and delays in processing their forms, which heavily affect schools that depend on government funding.

Dismantling the United States Department of Education (DOE) was one of the many government agencies then-presidential candidate Donald J. Trump promised to shut down during his 2024 election campaign. On March 20, President Trump fulfilled this promise by signing an executive order to disassemble the DOE. 

Trump still needs the approval of Congress on the decision, and will need to receive a supermajority in the U.S. Senate before the agency is officially shut down. For now, Trump’s executive act has ordered the agency to “take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education.” Disposing of the DOE was one of Trump’s many campaign promises during the 2024 election, and is one the many government agencies the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has dismantled since his inauguration. 

The Department of Education is responsible for federal education policies, allocating funds to public and private education K-12 and oversees $1.63 trillion in federal loans for higher education. The agency has no control over school curriculums, library books or graduation requirements. This responsibility falls in the hands of each district and state, which also fund the majority of school resources in each district. The DOE is instead responsible for enforcing anti-discrimination laws and distributes nearly $15 billion in funds to Title I schools, or schools consisting of primarily low-income families.  

Trump and the Secretary of Education Linda McMahon have both promised that FAFSA and federal student loans will still continue to be an available resource for college students. The federal student loan portfolio will change hands to the Small Business Administration (SBA), sparking concerns over the ability to manage the financial aid of millions of Americans. The SBA is responsible for helping “Americans start, build and grow businesses,” but has been under scrutiny by the current SBA administrator Kolley Loeffler for “financial mismanagement and waste” over the past four years under the Biden administration. 

Other responsibilities of the Department of Education will be distributed among other agencies. One of these being the implementation of the K-12 education laws and rights, which would fall under the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. Additionally, all the funding provided by the agency to Title I schools and kids with disabilities, will most likely be distributed to other programs that may not require it. 

Criminal Justice Professor John F. Lopez believes the decision is “shortsighted.” 

“At this level, you’re talking about millions of people,” Lopez said. “At that scale, you can’t just hand over a task to another bureaucratic agency. They don’t have the capacity, don’t have the procedures or the infrastructure in place to handle that task.” 

The SBA announced a cut in their workforce by nearly 3,000 employees.

The agency had already been preparing for the worst prior to Trump’s executive order. On March 11, the DOE reported a cut in 50% of their workforce. Roughly 2,183 employees will now make up the workforce, a drastic cut from the 4,133 that were employed during Trump’s inauguration.

Today’s reduction in force reflects the Department of Education’s commitment to efficiency, accountability and ensuring that resources are directed where they matter most: to students, parents and teachers,”,” McMahon said. “It doesn’t hire teachers. It doesn’t establish curriculum. It doesn’t hire school boards or superintendents. It really is to help provide funding so that the states themselves can help with their own programs.”

Republicans have been at odds with the Department of Education ever since then Democratic President Jimmy Carter signed the department into legislation in 1979. Conservatives believe that school curriculums should be decided by the local districts and states, not a uniform federal agency. They also fear the spread of “woke ideologies” considering the agency’s responsibility to implement anti-discrimination laws against race and gender in schools. So far they have been unsuccessful in their attempts to dismantle the agency, with their most recent attempt last year denied by the House of Representatives.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Featured Stories
The Monarchs on the Hilltop website has a dedicated section listing all the resources currently available on campus for undocumented Hilltoppers.
‘La raza siempre ayuda a la raza’: St. Edward’s University responds to shifting immigration enforcement on campus
The 140th anniversary of the University was honored with a commemorative vinyl mural designed by current senior Andrew Moncada, ‘25. The mural contains references to the various weather incidents that have occurred in the history of the University: mainly, the 1903 fire which destroyed Main Building and the 2021 winter storm.
Remembering 140 years of politics, resilience on the hilltop
Junior Joseph Gould completed a 10-week internship with the U.S. Forest Service at the San Juan National Forest, located in Durango, Colorado. “(My internship) was an adventure that I will think about for the rest of my life,” Gould said. “It’s incredibly amazing being able to say, 'Yeah, I climbed up to 12,500 feet.' I got to bathe in a waterfall, even if it was freezing cold. I lived out in the wilderness for six days, saw moose. Just things I never really expected to do.”
Federal grants, experiential learning drive student success at St. Edward’s University
The speakers from the grand opening ceremony gathered around the navy blue ribbon as Fuentes prepared to cut it and officially open the school.
St. Edward’s ushers in new vision of university through opening of the School of Health Sciences
Students can find the Smartsheet form by typing in “name change” in the myHilltop search bar. The icon labeled “Student Chosen First Name Change Submission Form” takes students to the Smartsheet portal to fill it out.
Office of Student Belonging and Inclusive Excellence implements chosen name system for students
The St. Edward’s northbound bus stop is one of two stops on South Congress next to campus. The stop serves the 1, 10 and 801 CapMetro lines which brings passengers up South Congress to Republic Square. Students who live on campus receive “free” bus passes, which shifts the costs of a ride onto the university.
St. Edward’s and H-E-B plant 17 trees around South Congress bus stop to create shade, conduct research on tree health