Entrepreneurial spirit blossoms at the St. Andre Student Market

St. Andre courtyard buzzed with activity last Wednesday April 2, as the second annual St. Andre Market brought together student entrepreneurs, artists and campus community members. With over 250 attendees sampling free tacos and churros while browsing handmade goods, the event quickly became one of the most successful Residence Life programs on campus.

“This is, at least for St. Andre, our most attended program,” said Nina Hernandez, a third-year Resident Assistant (RA) on the St. Andre staff. “Last year, I think we had over 200 people in attendance, and we’re hoping for the same amount of attendance this year.”

The market was conceived as a platform to showcase student entrepreneurship, particularly among students and residents at the St. Andre Apartments.

“We wanted to have a market that highlights student businesses because last year we noticed that there was a good amount of student businesses from residents in St. Andre,” Hernandez said. “We just wanted to be able to make a program that catered toward their interests.”.

Walking through the market revealed an impressive variety of student-made products. At one table, a sophomore whose chosen name is Jasper, displayed colorful, handmade, patchwork-style keychains under their business name, Made by Jasp. Although they only started their business in January, Jasper brought a distinctive collection to the event.

“I’ve always kind of liked the patchwork style and kind of messy looking keychains,” Jasper said. “I’d never seen something like that before at markets, so I decided I could just do it.”

The market featured several graphic design students selling their artwork. Zoe Stuart, a junior graphic design major, showcased her business “STUARTZDESIGNS” with risograph prints, photo prints and handmade ceramics. She sells at “any local little markets and every little event on campus” and hopes to continue her business after graduation.

“Studio 108,” a collective of five graphic design seniors represented by Liam Molina, offered art prints at another booth.

“This little business is just me and four of my friends in class, and we just sell prints that we make,” Molina said.

The group has experience selling at markets in Dallas, Corpus Christi and San Marcos, and views its creative venture as a rewarding side project.

Sandra Chapa, a senior business administration major, displayed handcrafted bead jewelry that she’s been making for over four years.

“I’ve always been a creative child, so once I got my hands on wire and beads, I was able to make different necklaces, and I just continued from there,” Chapa said.

She has found success selling through Etsy, under the name Beaded by Sandy.

International entrepreneurship was represented by Andrea Ochoa, a senior marketing major from Mexico, who brought her spicy candy business, Picositas Spicy, to the market.

“I have a spicy candy business, and I’ve had it since 2020,” Ochoa said. “I started in Mexico and now relocated here to Austin.”

Currently rebranding, she aims to expand into other fairs and stores in the Austin area.

Stephany Merchan, a first-year RA in St. Andre and third-year psychology and sociology double major, helped organize the event and expressed satisfaction with the turnout.

“I can tell people are enjoying it a lot, and it just makes me very happy,” Merchan said. “I feel you don’t usually see that many students in the same spot unless it’s like an actual school event, but since it was just made by us, it’s kind of nice to see that many people showing up and supporting St. Andre.”

Even attendees noted the unique atmosphere.

“It is nice to see something like this on campus,” communications student Jordan Jackson said. “I feel like a lot of the events thrown on campus, not a lot of people make an effort to go out.”

The St. Andre Market has established itself as a valued annual showcase for student creativity and entrepreneurship that brings the campus community together in a meaningful way.