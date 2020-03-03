Dwayne Wade leads by example: Parents should support their LGBTQ+ kids

According to Wade, his trans daughter Zaya has known of her gender identity since she was three years old.

Despite backlash for supporting his trans daughter, Dwayne Wade is firing back at critics with pride, love and a smile.

The former guard for the Miami Heat and his family have faced criticism for supporting their daughter, Zaya, who recently came out as trans. Even celebrities have been attacking Wade and his family, even questioning Wade’s masculinity.

In late February, the rapper Boosie Badazz posted an Instagram video directed towards Dwayne Wade where he attacked the NBA legend for supporting Zaya.

“That is a male. A 12-year-old. At 12, they don’t even know what they next meal gon’ be. They don’t have sh-t figured out yet. He might meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her,” Boosie said.

Boosie’s 16-year-old son also shares his father’s opinion, saying in an Instagram story “[Explitive] Dwayne and his son, idc he gay. My pops said what he said.”

These comments are obviously extremely transphobic and uninformed, as both Boosie and his son are making judgements about a situation that is none of their business.

While it’s true that celebrities are in the spotlight and are inevitably going to be judged on their every move, people should recognize their own prejudices before attacking someone for being themselves and living their truth, no matter how old they are.

Even after Boosie has faced backlash for his comments about Wade, the rapper stands firm on his transphobia, saying “that’s just how I felt.”

Some are even going as far as questioning whether or not Wade really supports his daughter.

Despite this, Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, has shared on Twitter her support for her daughter and her decision to transition. What I think is possibly the best and brightest part of this whole situation is Wade and Union’s humble attitude towards parenting a trans child.

They admit to not knowing everything and say they are open to help. Union even gave appreciation for those she asked for help and advice and invited them to “check her” if she ever stepped out of line.

In an interview, Wade said “I’ve watched my son from day 1 become into who she now eventually has come into. Nothing changes w/ my love; nothing changes w/ my responsibilities. Only thing I got to do now is get smarter & educate myself more.”

Not only does Wade support his daughter in her transition, but he uses the correct pronouns to address her, which is a huge step that many trans children often never get to with their parents and guardians.

While many people have been attacking the couple and their entire family, it’s clear that Wade and Union’s love for their children exceeds all else. In April 2019, the family, minus Wade since he had a basketball event that same day, attended the Miami Beach Pride March in support of Zaya. Union captioned a photo from that day saying, “We support each other with Pride!”

The unconditional love and support the family has for their daughter is what other parents of LBGTQ+ children should have. In an age where there is unfortunately still a large stigma against trans people, especially in Latinx and black communities, Union and Wade are setting a great example for how open-minded, caring and supportive all parents should be.