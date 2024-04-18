The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

OPINION: VR is being utilized in more ways than you might think

Alec Campa, Staff WriterApril 17, 2024
One+of+the+biggest+developments+as+of+recent+has+been+VR%E2%80%99s+growing+influence+on+the+training+scene.+These+simulated+training+scenarios+can+be+simple%2C+be+they+familiarizing+oneself+with+machinery+and+practicing+on-the-job+skills.
Lynn Jafarzadeh / Hilltop Views
One of the biggest developments as of recent has been VR’s growing influence on the training scene. These simulated training scenarios can be simple, be they familiarizing oneself with machinery and practicing on-the-job skills.

The invention of virtual reality (VR) has been a notable leap forward in terms of technology, allowing us to fully immerse ourselves in digital worlds that stretch the imagination. Since its conception, VR has been found in entertainment, which is where most believe its influence stops. But what if I said that was just a small piece of VR’s growing pie?

The history of VR is a long one spanning into the 1900s, but where it really took off was in the 2010s when the first widespread VR headsets hit the civilian market. VR could be found in amusement parks, movie theaters and, most commonly, video-gaming systems. Companies such as Oculus and Valve drove VR technology into the hands of consumers, with other large companies spanning from Sony to Google, spurring the wave of VR innovation that has since crashed through the decade line and into the 2020s.

Alongside its use in entertainment, VR has even been used to help us in the medical field. In recent years, VR has been a growing force in cognitive and physical therapy methods, addressing a wider range of disorders and ailments spanning from autism to Parkinson’s Disease. But beyond its more direct use on patients, VR has had an impact on those treating said patients as well.

One of the biggest developments as of recent has been VR’s growing influence on the training scene. These simulated training scenarios can be simple, be they familiarizing oneself with machinery and practicing on-the-job skills. But one thing VR has begun to do that physical training has struggled to do is rather surprising: high-stress training.

VR is being used to simulate high stress scenario training, be it in emergency service and even military training. These can range from combat engagements, first aid or crisis communication. In all of these situations training really counts, with the simulations providing people with the ability to prepare themselves for dealing with the worst the world has to offer. 

But is all of this expansion by VR a good thing? Should it really be used in so many applications as an emerging technology of the 21st century? 

I firmly believe so.

Decades ago, the idea of being able to have digital space being made as intimate as VR was quite literally science fiction. Just ask Star Trek about its Holodecks. But the fact we can use this technology to help those who need it most and first responders, is a win in my book. People who work in first response or the military need all the experience they can get as it can quite literally mean life or death, be it for them or those they’re supposed to protect. Giving them as many resources as they can get is nothing short of a revolutionary step forward in terms of preparedness and pre-professional expertise.

But we mustn’t enter the matrix, everyone. We all know how that goes.

There have been many more proposals for VR’s usage, stretching from the classroom to consistent everyday use. One of the clearest examples of this I have seen is the new Apple Vision Pro, which acts as a laptop but in VR headset flavor. Personally, I have seen the videos of some poor bugger with one of these things strapped on walking into a pole and breaking their brand new $5,000 headset or even driving with the thing on. 

It is clear to me that VR has great potential to do some astounding things, but what impact it will have on us as a society is still too early to tell. Personally, I’m optimistic and can’t wait to see what innovation comes out next. Perhaps they’ll finally invent virtual coffee to keep me awake while I’m writing these articles. That’d be rather nice come to think of it.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Columns
T.C. Broadnax as the City Manager of Dallas served for seven years before resigning in early 2024. Dallas, like Austin, has had a council-manager system since 1931, with the first City Manager John Edy. At the time of this article, Dallas is still without a permanent city manager to replace Broadnax.
OPINION: Austin City Council confirms T.C. Broadnax for a position he may not be fit for
An observer admires a photograph of Johnson in discussion with prominent Civil Rights Leaders at the local LBJ Presidential Library.
OPINION: To change the future of politics we must consult the past tactics of a Texas legend
Pictured is a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft at Austin-Bergstrom Airport flying under United.
OPINION: Uh Boeing, I don't think planes are supposed to do that
There are already several existing rail options in Austin offered by CapMetro, such as their “Park and Rides” offered throughout the city. The Park & Ride located at the South Congress Transit Center is off of Ben White Boulevard and provides rail and bus options for riders. However, the center can only accommodate 61 commuters.
OPINION: Paxton's plea to district court could dismantle Project Connect’s entire operation
Breakfast tacos are one of the best things to come out of Texas. They are one of the many things I miss about my home state.
OPINION: What I miss most about home while living abroad
New Max docuseries “Quiet On Set” highlights the dark aspects behind the sets of popular Nickelodeon TV shows. Former child actors and Nickelodeon employees come forth and speak about the abuse and toxicity they endured during their time working on set.
OPINION: Documentary exposes Nickelodeon, sheds light on the disappointing lack of protection for child stars
More in Viewpoints
The crash occurred on 2751 W. Texas 21, a two-laned country road in Bastrop, as the kids and teachers were coming back from a field trip to the zoo. The bus was hit head on by a cement truck that swerved out of its respective lane and into the opposite lane the bus was traveling in.
OPINION: All school buses should have seat belts
Texas’ strict anti-immigration bill, Senate Bill 4, challenges the future of migrants and undocumented people in the state. Controversy surrounding the bill going into effect has caused tensions in ongoing court hearings.
OPINION: Dear Texas, strict immigration policies aren’t the answer
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are set to face off in the ring for a Netflix special. Speculations on the rules are causing a split between fans due to unfairness.
OPINION: Jake Paul rings in new lows with alleged contract terms of Mike Tyson match
Sweden began the process of joining NATO in 2022, after the beginning of Russia’s occupation of eastern and southern Ukraine. After the finalization of their admittance on March 7, 2024, Sweden became the 32nd member to join the organization.
OPINION: Sweden’s admittance into NATO could encourage hostility from Russia
The Supreme Court erases Colorado and Illinois’ efforts to block Trump from the primary ballots. This is one of the first controversies in what is set to be a heated election season.
OPINION: Judges in Illinois, Colorado overstep their constitutional bounds
Thousands marched in Austin to protest the war in Gaza. Multiple signs conveyed the rising death toll in Palestine that recently surpassed 30,000.
OPINION: Centering the conversation around Aaron Bushnell's mental health is a red herring
More in Viewpoints / Columns
Junior Marc Taylor has been pushing for a chosen name system since his freshman year, founding St. Edward’s Trans Wellness Organization in the process. He hopes by the time he graduates next spring systems and procedures are fully implemented, easily allowing students to use chosen names at St. Edward’s wherever legal names are not required.
OPINION: The lack of a comprehensive name-change policy is detrimental to transgender students
Is Kanye West the king of sampling or a musical vulture leeching from other artists’ work? With his controversies of copyright infringement surrounding the release of the album, I’d venture to say West believes he’s untouchable. My argument: just make a new beat.
OPINION: Kanye is the ultimate music "vulture"
According to Sephora, the stores “top priority is to create a welcoming and inclusive shopping experience for all. We are extremely disappointed by the behavior of these shoppers at our Prudential Center location, and as such, they were asked to leave our premises. Under no circumstance is this type of behavior tolerated at Sephora.
OPINION: Sephora incident sheds light on racial tensions
In 2024 AAA games have been overwhelmed by recent releases by smaller studios. Taking into perspective how the AAA studios have dominated the video game industry, it makes you wonder what’s changed.
OPINION: Is 2024 the year of unexpected success, face-first flops?
Oscars nominees symbols – try to guess which drawing corresponds with which movie!
OPINION: My predictions for the 96th Oscar's ceremony
As a result of this ruling, several clinics providing in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments across Alabama have halted services, unsure of how to proceed. IVF treatments require the fertilization of several eggs and placing one or more eggs into the uterus.
OPINION: Roe v. Wade ruling paved way for Alabama’s harmful IVF decision
About the Contributor
Alec Campa
Alec Campa, Staff Writer
Alec is a senior at St. Edward’s University majoring in Video Game Development. This is his first bout as a Staff Writer and was previously an intern for Hilltop Views in the fall of 2023. When Alec’s not developing games, he enjoys writing fantasy and science fiction novels.

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *