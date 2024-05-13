The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

OPINION: The top five most influential courses of my St. Edward’s experience

Chloe Almendarez, Managing EditorMay 12, 2024
At+graduation%2C+seniors+walk+out+of+the+red+doors+to+signify+their+time+at+St.+Edwards+coming+to+a+close+and+entering+the+world+with+their+new+education.+While+reflecting+on+all+of+the+courses+Ive+taken+over+the+years%2C+these+are+the+ones+that+influenced+me+the+most.+
LEÓN DC
At graduation, seniors walk out of the red doors to signify their time at St. Edward’s coming to a close and entering the world with their new education. While reflecting on all of the courses I’ve taken over the years, these are the ones that influenced me the most.

I began attending St. Edward’s University in fall 2020, and I will be graduating next week with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology with a minor in Education Studies. During my time at St. Edward’s, I have explored a niche range of academic areas, including psychology, elementary education, women and gender studies and workplace studies. This range of academic interests coupled with the experience of my first two semesters online provides me with a unique perspective on the academic experience at St. Edward’s. Here are the top five most influential courses of my St. Edwards experience. 

5) PSYC 2316: Theories of Personality, Jeanetta Williams, Ph.D

This was the first psychology class I took after General Psychology, and it was the perfect progression of topics. I chose to study psychology because I was fascinated with individuals and the unconscious mind. This class perfectly nurtured that interest. We explored personality dimensions, psychodynamic theory, personality disorders and much more. The class stands out because the professor was exceptional. She engaged my attention in every class meeting and truly understood how to lead a virtual classroom. The content I learned in this class has stuck with me ever since, bleeding into my other psychology studies and shaping my overall understanding of the human mind. 

4) EDUC 2331: Learning Processes and Evaluation, Kris Sloan, Ph.D

This course is a requirement in the Education Studies minor, and it has been essential to my professional and academic development. It combined psychology and education, explaining  how people think and learn and how to engineer the classroom to facilitate that learning. We covered key psychological schools of thought, sociocultural and political elements of education and the art of creating effective lessons and assessments. Ever since, I have not been the same as a student or a teacher. I now have a keen eye for not-so-well written assessment questions, and I have a nuanced perspective on the current state of education in the U.S. Even though I have decided to pursue non-teaching job opportunities, this class was incredibly influential and important.

3) FSEM 1305: Freshman Seminar: How Gender Affects our Experiences of Public Spaces, Renne Pinchero 

This course challenged me to think critically about how the world has been systemically engineered by and for a patriarchal society. We discussed roadways, digital spaces, gender roles and more. We learned about the ever evolving feminist movement and were exposed to landmark feminist theorists like Kimberle Crenshaw and bell hooks. This course was my first encounter with feminist theory, specifically intersectionality, and I was enthralled. As a result of this course, I chose to declare a minor in women and gender studies which I pursued for three semesters. The fierce, young feminist in me was born in my adolescence, but the radical and critical feminist in me was forged in this class.

2) WRIT 1301: Writing and Rhetoric I, Mary Rist, Ph.D

I began as a naive and stubborn writer that declared their writing as artistic expression and nothing more. My Writing and Rhetoric I professor challenged these beliefs, pushing me to interrogate writing and see it as a social and rhetorical activity. While I interacted with brainstorming, drafting, revising, editing and honest feedback, my inclination towards creative expression transformed. I emerged with a newfound maturity, able to proudly recognize that audience, purpose, occasion, discourse communities, genre and argument are essential pieces of the writing equation.

1) WRIT 2302: Writing and Rhetoric II, Jennifer Dickinson

Writing and Rhetoric II took the newfound perspective from the first chapter and magnified it. This is a course that focuses on discipline-specific writing and research, which is essential to psychology. This class pushed me more than any other had before. The readings were challenging, the homework was tedious, but I walked away from the class as a skilled rhetorical analyst equipped to read, write and understand complex non-fiction texts. Some of the most interesting and prolific academic texts I read in college were in this very class. 

There are many classes I took over the past four years that made me who I am, some of which I did not mention in the list. My time at St. Edward’s has been a long and fulfilling journey that has made me a powerful, multi-talented individual. I learned from many incredible teachers, met truly inspirational students and investigated complex topics that I am most passionate about. I am proud to say that because of these opportunities, I am leaving this university with an educated heart and mind.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Columns
Hilltop Views hosted an alumni event in April where I was able to meet with so many past Writing and Rhetoric majors as well as some of my professors. Theres nothing like being in a room full of writers.
A love letter to the Writing and Rhetoric Department
During her time at Hilltop Views, Chloe has written everything from Viewpoints to breaking news. Chloe poses with the three issues of the paper that feature her stories on the front page.
FAREWELL: Managing Editor signing off
With my major in Video Game Development, I’m not what’s typically considered a journalist, let alone someone who ends up writing for their university’s newspaper. After one of my classes fell through, I decided what would be my next endeavor: an internship with the paper.
FAREWELL: A game developer’s dive into journalism
On Wed. April 24, police officers and Texas state troopers were released on the University of Texas’ Austin campus in response to the protests being hosted by the Palestine Solidarity Committee. Police on motorcycles and horses were seen on the campus attempting to disrupt the protest, an action that resulted in the arrest of at least 50 individuals.
OPINION: UT's recent student-led protest proves force is a common Texan tool for control
As a student that lived through COVID-19 in my sophomore year of high school, hearing about this new disease four years later as a sophomore in college makes me think about how a new pandemic would affect my life today.
OPINION: My post-COVID fear
One of the biggest developments as of recent has been VR’s growing influence on the training scene. These simulated training scenarios can be simple, be they familiarizing oneself with machinery and practicing on-the-job skills.
OPINION: VR is being utilized in more ways than you might think
More in Viewpoints
T.C. Broadnax as the City Manager of Dallas served for seven years before resigning in early 2024. Dallas, like Austin, has had a council-manager system since 1931, with the first City Manager John Edy. At the time of this article, Dallas is still without a permanent city manager to replace Broadnax.
OPINION: Austin City Council confirms T.C. Broadnax for a position he may not be fit for
An observer admires a photograph of Johnson in discussion with prominent Civil Rights Leaders at the local LBJ Presidential Library.
OPINION: To change the future of politics we must consult the past tactics of a Texas legend
Pictured is a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft at Austin-Bergstrom Airport flying under United.
OPINION: Uh Boeing, I don't think planes are supposed to do that
There are already several existing rail options in Austin offered by CapMetro, such as their “Park and Rides” offered throughout the city. The Park & Ride located at the South Congress Transit Center is off of Ben White Boulevard and provides rail and bus options for riders. However, the center can only accommodate 61 commuters.
OPINION: Paxton's plea to district court could dismantle Project Connect’s entire operation
Breakfast tacos are one of the best things to come out of Texas. They are one of the many things I miss about my home state.
OPINION: What I miss most about home while living abroad
New Max docuseries “Quiet On Set” highlights the dark aspects behind the sets of popular Nickelodeon TV shows. Former child actors and Nickelodeon employees come forth and speak about the abuse and toxicity they endured during their time working on set.
OPINION: Documentary exposes Nickelodeon, sheds light on the disappointing lack of protection for child stars
More in Viewpoints / Columns
The crash occurred on 2751 W. Texas 21, a two-laned country road in Bastrop, as the kids and teachers were coming back from a field trip to the zoo. The bus was hit head on by a cement truck that swerved out of its respective lane and into the opposite lane the bus was traveling in.
OPINION: All school buses should have seat belts
Texas’ strict anti-immigration bill, Senate Bill 4, challenges the future of migrants and undocumented people in the state. Controversy surrounding the bill going into effect has caused tensions in ongoing court hearings.
OPINION: Dear Texas, strict immigration policies aren’t the answer
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are set to face off in the ring for a Netflix special. Speculations on the rules are causing a split between fans due to unfairness.
OPINION: Jake Paul rings in new lows with alleged contract terms of Mike Tyson match
Sweden began the process of joining NATO in 2022, after the beginning of Russia’s occupation of eastern and southern Ukraine. After the finalization of their admittance on March 7, 2024, Sweden became the 32nd member to join the organization.
OPINION: Sweden’s admittance into NATO could encourage hostility from Russia
The Supreme Court erases Colorado and Illinois’ efforts to block Trump from the primary ballots. This is one of the first controversies in what is set to be a heated election season.
OPINION: Judges in Illinois, Colorado overstep their constitutional bounds
Thousands marched in Austin to protest the war in Gaza. Multiple signs conveyed the rising death toll in Palestine that recently surpassed 30,000.
OPINION: Centering the conversation around Aaron Bushnell's mental health is a red herring
About the Contributor
Chloe Almendarez
Chloe Almendarez, Managing Editor
Chloe Almendarez is a senior Psychology major with a minor in Education Studies. This is their second year working with "Hilltop Views" as Managing Editor. They are passionate about exploring education and equity. For all advertisement and business inquiries, you may contact them at [email protected]

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *