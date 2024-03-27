The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
Hilltop Views
Hilltop Views

OPINION: Jake Paul rings in new lows with alleged contract terms of Mike Tyson match

Raveena Devjee, ReporterMarch 27, 2024
Lynn Jafarzadeh / Hilltop Views
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are set to face off in the ring for a Netflix special. Speculations on the rules are causing a split between fans due to unfairness.

Internet personality, Disney channel star and now professional boxer Jake Paul is set to fight the “Kid Dynamite,” former Heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, on July 20, which will be streaming live on Netflix. 

Off the bat, this is the weirdest matchup for a boxing match. Considering Paul is fairly new to the boxing scene compared to Tyson, who was a boxer from 1985-2005, I have to wonder who thought this was a good idea. Apart from experience and age, there are some Internet rumors about rules in the contract of the fight that seem unfair. 

For starters, Paul will be allowed to wear headgear to ensure that he does not get knocked out, but Tyson will not be allowed to do the same, according to a viral TikTok. Paul’s older brother Logan Paul will be able to be tagged in by his younger brother into the ring to fight Tyson either alone or at the same time. Logan also has experience in the boxing ring, going undefeated against Dillon Danis, KSI and Floyd Mayweather. Not only that, but there will be a weigh-in for Tyson, who needs to be at 165 lbs, but not for Paul, meaning he can be as heavy as he wants to be, giving him a weight advantage. To top this all off, Paul will not be drug tested, but, of course, Tyson will. This means that Paul could fight using any performance-enhancing drugs he wants to.

Now, I did say rumors earlier because, in a video posted to social media by Jake Paul, he stated that “if you believe that, you’re a fucking idiot and you shouldn’t be allowed to vote, you shouldn’t be allowed to drive on the streets and endanger other people. I feel bad for any dumbass who believed that.” Who knows what to believe at this point? Like a lot of Paul’s previous fights, it feels like a publicity stunt. If you put aside all the other things he has done in his career, there is no denying that Jake has talent in the ring. The man can fight. But so can Tyson. 

Jake did admit that he was “slightly scared” in a podcast with streamer Adin Ross but then went on to say, “It’s wild the amount of people who think Mike actually stands a chance against me. I’m gonna fucking kill him.” Clearly Jake thinks he is the better fighter or is trying to hype himself up to believe that, because at the end of the day this is The Mike Tyson we’re talking about. Muhammad Ali, arguably the greatest boxer of all time, said once that he wasn’t even sure he could handle a punch from Tyson. 

Overall, Jake may have a chance of winning, purely because of his age. Mike is almost 60 years old, whereas Paul is only 27 years old. But, I also feel like Tyson has something to prove, which can be all the motivation a person needs to win. Streaming the fight on Netflix is great for publicity, not only for both the fighters but also for Netflix themselves. Either way, this is going to be one entertaining fight.

    C.DMar 27, 2024 at 4:53 pm

    Tyson also has an advantage of many years of boxing experience under his belt.
    Good luck to both!

    Reply
    https://www.hilltopviewsonline.com/29284/columns/opinion-jake-paul-rings-in-new-lows-with-alleged-contract-terms-of-mike-tyson-match/#comment-936