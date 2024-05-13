FAREWELL: Managing Editor signing off

Daniel Mendoza / Hilltop Views During her time at Hilltop Views, Chloe has written everything from Viewpoints to breaking news. Chloe poses with the three issues of the paper that feature her stories on the front page.

Dear Hilltop Views,

I never thought I would ever do anything journalism related, but here I am.



I joined Hilltop Views my junior year of college after I had already established my academic path and made plans to become an elementary-school teacher.

I went to the first meeting of the school year mainly because I had friends involved, but also because I had opinions about politics and the university that I wanted to share on a public forum. So, I went and picked up an opinion story. The next week I picked up a news story. And from there I didn’t stop.

That semester, I quickly got hired as a staff writer, and my natural gravitation toward leadership and organizational development led me to become the publication’s Managing Editor the following semester. Since then, my life has simply not been the same.

I have now spent countless hours in the Hilltop Views offices pouring over stories, making advertisements, planning meetings, writing reports and supporting a thriving team of students that work tirelessly to create, lead and support this publication. At Hilltop Views, I felt a strong connection to my fellow Hilltoppers and found a sense of purpose to serve the St. Edward’s community.

This is a publication that is made by students from start to finish. Students are pitching, interviewing, transcribing, writing, editing, designing, posting and printing. This is all done to inform and entertain the St. Edward’s community, and I am so incredibly proud of every bit of work we have done to make it happen.

I am grateful for my best friend, Claire Lawrence, for seeing my talent and skills and pulling me in to be her Managing Editor. I am thankful for our advisor, Curt Yowell, for encouraging and allowing my stubborn ambition to create initiatives and see them through. I am incredibly appreciative of my friend and fellow editor, Sienna Wight, for their support and skillful editing that pushed me to be the best writer I could be.

Most of all, I am forever grateful for the team of writers, photographers, illustrators, graphic designers, interns and editors that trusted in me to lead them. Every single one of them are talented, hardworking and loving people that I am honored to have been alongside in this journey. From weekly meetings to team building activities, I have seen everyone grow as professionals and succeed in serving our community. Congratulations team! I am so incredibly proud of you.

I graduated from St. Edward’s this week, and I will be pursuing jobs that are similar to my position at Hilltop Views, where I can continue to grow my skills in leadership and business administration. Although it is a crazy left turn from what my plans have been since I was 15 years old, I am confident that this is the path that I am meant to be on.

Thank you for everything, Hilltop Views. You will forever be in my heart and my mind, and I love you.

Love,

Chloe Almendarez