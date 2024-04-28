The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

OPINION: UT’s recent student-led protest proves force is a common Texan tool for control

Tate Burchfield, Staff WriterApril 28, 2024
On+Wed.+April+24%2C+police+officers+and+Texas+state+troopers+were+released+on+the+University+of+Texas%E2%80%99+Austin+campus+in+response+to+the+protests+being+hosted+by+the+Palestine+Solidarity+Committee.+Police+on+motorcycles+and+horses+were+seen+on+the+campus+attempting+to+disrupt+the+protest%2C+an+action+that+resulted+in+the+arrest+of+at+least+50+individuals.+
Zemira Recio / Hilltop Views
On Wed. April 24, police officers and Texas state troopers were released on the University of Texas’ Austin campus in response to the protests being hosted by the Palestine Solidarity Committee. Police on motorcycles and horses were seen on the campus attempting to disrupt the protest, an action that resulted in the arrest of at least 50 individuals.

At the University of Texas at Austin (UT), students of the University’s Palestine Solidarity Committee hosted a peaceful protest which was programmed to feature walk-outs, sit-ins and teach-ins. This protest was met with a military response composed of Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers and university police. Even though the arrest of 54 protestors is quite shocking, the use of excessive force by the Texas government is nothing new.

Instead of creating institutional change, Texas consistently fights back against the pressures by releasing the hounds, so to speak. Texas’ dedication to upholding the status quo has led them to do anything, including harming Texans, to continue doing nothing. Texans must ignore the pushback presented by the state’s government and other institutions and put pressure by protesting and contacting our legislators to create the change we want to see; if not, the continual use of force will turn Texas into something of a military state.

The Texas DPS Troopers are trained in “interdicting public safety threats” in which they are meant to protect the “community from violence and property destruction,” but they are routinely used by the Texas government as a tool for suppression. A parallel can be seen between the government’s release of state troopers on university protests and Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star, as both feature unnecessary militarization. 

Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in 2021 as a combative measure to President Biden’s border policies. In Abbott’s opinion, the policies of Biden have remained “reckless” and have failed to secure the Texas-Mexico border in terms of immigration and drug trafficking. 

However, Abbott has manufactured his own border procedure as a way to instill fear in potential immigrants and Texas citizens. According to the Pew Research Center rates of illegal immigration in Texas have remained primarily stable even before the implementation of Operation Lone Star, oscillating around 1.6 million

It is true that illegal immigration and cartel involvement are problems in Texas and the United States, but Texas’ only response is to push stricter policies and raise our guns. The creation of legislation like Senate Bill 4 and Operation Lone Star fail to adequately address problems of immigration and push immigrants to pursue more dangerous options to migrate. In a similar way, the arrest of students at UT has done little to address any of the issues brought up by students which caused the protest, such as divesting from Israel.

UT has missed their chance to have a conversation with students protesting their connection to Israel, and has now set themselves in line with the Texas government. On the front page of their website, The University of Texas boasts “what starts here changes the world,” yet they have now deliberately silenced student voices trying to make a change. The university claims that the deployment of state troopers and police at the protest was due to the unauthorized and disruptive nature of its actions; looking at the Texas Education Code Sec 37.123, the occupation of a lawn does not seem to fall under any of these stipulations.

UT’s administration, like the Texas government, is afraid of being held accountable and has resorted to militarization as their answer to subside protestors. Ultimately, this use of force only pushes toward more turmoil and agitations. People in power, even those with only a small amount, often use force as a method of control. 

I fear that the response to the protests held on the UT’s campus will dispel individuals from getting involved in the future. It is important not to be dissuaded by counteraction from authorities, as the use of persistent pressure is the only way to force action from those so opposed to taking any steps toward progress. To stop the cycle of violence propounded by the Texas government, we must remind our legislators that we will not allow them to continue using such tactics and that we will keep pushing back regardless.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Columns
As a student that lived through COVID-19 in my sophomore year of high school, hearing about this new disease four years later as a sophomore in college makes me think about how a new pandemic would affect my life today.
OPINION: My post-COVID fear
One of the biggest developments as of recent has been VR’s growing influence on the training scene. These simulated training scenarios can be simple, be they familiarizing oneself with machinery and practicing on-the-job skills.
OPINION: VR is being utilized in more ways than you might think
T.C. Broadnax as the City Manager of Dallas served for seven years before resigning in early 2024. Dallas, like Austin, has had a council-manager system since 1931, with the first City Manager John Edy. At the time of this article, Dallas is still without a permanent city manager to replace Broadnax.
OPINION: Austin City Council confirms T.C. Broadnax for a position he may not be fit for
An observer admires a photograph of Johnson in discussion with prominent Civil Rights Leaders at the local LBJ Presidential Library.
OPINION: To change the future of politics we must consult the past tactics of a Texas legend
Pictured is a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft at Austin-Bergstrom Airport flying under United.
OPINION: Uh Boeing, I don't think planes are supposed to do that
There are already several existing rail options in Austin offered by CapMetro, such as their “Park and Rides” offered throughout the city. The Park & Ride located at the South Congress Transit Center is off of Ben White Boulevard and provides rail and bus options for riders. However, the center can only accommodate 61 commuters.
OPINION: Paxton's plea to district court could dismantle Project Connect’s entire operation
More in Viewpoints
Breakfast tacos are one of the best things to come out of Texas. They are one of the many things I miss about my home state.
OPINION: What I miss most about home while living abroad
New Max docuseries “Quiet On Set” highlights the dark aspects behind the sets of popular Nickelodeon TV shows. Former child actors and Nickelodeon employees come forth and speak about the abuse and toxicity they endured during their time working on set.
OPINION: Documentary exposes Nickelodeon, sheds light on the disappointing lack of protection for child stars
The crash occurred on 2751 W. Texas 21, a two-laned country road in Bastrop, as the kids and teachers were coming back from a field trip to the zoo. The bus was hit head on by a cement truck that swerved out of its respective lane and into the opposite lane the bus was traveling in.
OPINION: All school buses should have seat belts
Texas’ strict anti-immigration bill, Senate Bill 4, challenges the future of migrants and undocumented people in the state. Controversy surrounding the bill going into effect has caused tensions in ongoing court hearings.
OPINION: Dear Texas, strict immigration policies aren’t the answer
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are set to face off in the ring for a Netflix special. Speculations on the rules are causing a split between fans due to unfairness.
OPINION: Jake Paul rings in new lows with alleged contract terms of Mike Tyson match
Sweden began the process of joining NATO in 2022, after the beginning of Russia’s occupation of eastern and southern Ukraine. After the finalization of their admittance on March 7, 2024, Sweden became the 32nd member to join the organization.
OPINION: Sweden’s admittance into NATO could encourage hostility from Russia
More in Viewpoints / Columns
The Supreme Court erases Colorado and Illinois’ efforts to block Trump from the primary ballots. This is one of the first controversies in what is set to be a heated election season.
OPINION: Judges in Illinois, Colorado overstep their constitutional bounds
Thousands marched in Austin to protest the war in Gaza. Multiple signs conveyed the rising death toll in Palestine that recently surpassed 30,000.
OPINION: Centering the conversation around Aaron Bushnell's mental health is a red herring
Junior Marc Taylor has been pushing for a chosen name system since his freshman year, founding St. Edward’s Trans Wellness Organization in the process. He hopes by the time he graduates next spring systems and procedures are fully implemented, easily allowing students to use chosen names at St. Edward’s wherever legal names are not required.
OPINION: The lack of a comprehensive name-change policy is detrimental to transgender students
Is Kanye West the king of sampling or a musical vulture leeching from other artists’ work? With his controversies of copyright infringement surrounding the release of the album, I’d venture to say West believes he’s untouchable. My argument: just make a new beat.
OPINION: Kanye is the ultimate music "vulture"
According to Sephora, the stores “top priority is to create a welcoming and inclusive shopping experience for all. We are extremely disappointed by the behavior of these shoppers at our Prudential Center location, and as such, they were asked to leave our premises. Under no circumstance is this type of behavior tolerated at Sephora.
OPINION: Sephora incident sheds light on racial tensions
In 2024 AAA games have been overwhelmed by recent releases by smaller studios. Taking into perspective how the AAA studios have dominated the video game industry, it makes you wonder what’s changed.
OPINION: Is 2024 the year of unexpected success, face-first flops?
About the Contributor
Tate Burchfield
Tate Burchfield, Staff Writer
Tate Burchfield is a first year student on the hilltop, and this is his first year writing for Hilltop Views. He is interested in politics and the arts. He is from Galveston, Texas and is excited to spend his time in Austin with Hilltop Views.

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *