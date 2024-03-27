The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

OPINION: Dear Texas, strict immigration policies aren’t the answer

Zemira Recio, Staff WriterMarch 27, 2024
Texas%E2%80%99+strict+anti-immigration+bill%2C+Senate+Bill+4%2C+challenges+the+future+of+migrants+and+undocumented+people+in+the+state.+Controversy+surrounding+the+bill+going+into+effect+has+caused+tensions+in+ongoing+court+hearings.
Keira Lee / Hilltop Views
Texas’ strict anti-immigration bill, Senate Bill 4, challenges the future of migrants and undocumented people in the state. Controversy surrounding the bill going into effect has caused tensions in ongoing court hearings.

Texas currently serves as a battleground regarding the issue of immigration, and tensions have greatly intensified since the passing of the controversial anti-immigration law, Senate Bill 4 (SB 4), by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2023. 

SB 4 legalizes the authority of state and local police to detain and arrest people that are suspected of unauthorized migration into Texas via the Texas-Mexico border. Additionally, the bill grants Texas judges the power to deport migrants if they fail to show valid proof of citizenship or charge them with criminal penalties in cases of noncompliance.

Those accused also face the possibility of being charged with a Class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to six months in jail. Repeat offenders could possibly face a second-degree felony charge and up to a 20-year prison sentence, which I feel is an extremist punishment.

In addition to SB 4, Abbott also proposed “Operation Lone Star” in 2021, which calls for strict, or might I say extreme, military action at the Texas-Mexico border to put a halt on illegal immigration in Texas. Right now, there is a back-and-forth legal battle to officially allow SB 4 to go into effect, which is being challenged by the U.S. Justice Department and immigration advocacy groups. During the week of March 17 major developments were made involving the bill. 

During the evening of March 18, a temporary court order was released that indefinitely blocked the bill from going into effect. This order was then counteracted the following day by a 6-3 ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court, granting Texas legal permission for the bill to go into effect. Several hours later, a ruling by the federal appeals court once again blocked the bill from going to effect. The bill is still currently being blocked as it continues being challenged in court.

The bill was approved by six of the Supreme Court justices, all Republican. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who voted against Texas in the Supreme Court ruling, stated that approval of this bill without consideration of the constitutional violations it poses “invites chaos and crisis in immigration enforcement,” and quite frankly, I absolutely agree with her. These policies that were proposed are meant to serve as a solution to the current tensions arising at the border concerning the influx of refugees that have crossed into Texas. However, these policies are not the answers officials should be turning to. Policies such as the ones proposed are not only harmful to undocumented people and asylum seekers in Texas, but it is a violation against the Hispanic and Latino/a community in Texas.

Because SB 4 legalizes the detention and arrest of people simply based upon speculation of being undocumented, this bill essentially enables and legalizes the racial profiling and civil rights violations of Hispanic/Latinx people in Texas. Though the bill states that it only applies to individuals who are “recently” in Texas in a non-legal manner, it still subjects the majority of Hispanic/Latinx Texans to this unjust and volatile treatment, legal citizen or not.

This bill is one of the strictest anti-immigration laws that has ever been passed in the state of Texas, and I am utterly disturbed by its contents and the lack of humanity and compassion that undocumented folks in Texas so desperately need and deserve. Yes, the issue of immigration in Texas is one that does promptly need to be addressed, but it needs to be done so in a proper manner, and continuously issuing strict anti-immigration policies such as SB 4 is not the answer Texas lawmakers should be seeking.

Instead of ordering a strictly militarized border or criminalizing undocumented migrants, lawmakers should shift their focus on ways to help improve the process and system of obtaining legal immigration status and citizenship.

The process of obtaining legal citizenship takes an extraneous amount of time and money, and some migrants cannot afford to wait that long. Coming to Texas illegally wasn’t their first option, but the system makes it seem like their only one. Reforming the immigration system and making the legal citizenship process more accessible to those wishing to migrate to the U.S. will be a better, more humane solution to this crucial issue. 

In the midst of everything going on in the legal battle over this bill, I hope lawmakers realize that migrants and undocumented people need to be treated with respect, protection and dignity and that hostility will not be the solution.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Columns
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are set to face off in the ring for a Netflix special. Speculations on the rules are causing a split between fans due to unfairness.
OPINION: Jake Paul rings in new lows with alleged contract terms of Mike Tyson match
Sweden began the process of joining NATO in 2022, after the beginning of Russia’s occupation of eastern and southern Ukraine. After the finalization of their admittance on March 7, 2024, Sweden became the 32nd member to join the organization.
OPINION: Sweden’s admittance into NATO could encourage hostility from Russia
The Supreme Court erases Colorado and Illinois’ efforts to block Trump from the primary ballots. This is one of the first controversies in what is set to be a heated election season.
OPINION: Judges in Illinois, Colorado overstep their constitutional bounds
Thousands marched in Austin to protest the war in Gaza. Multiple signs conveyed the rising death toll in Palestine that recently surpassed 30,000.
OPINION: Centering the conversation around Aaron Bushnell's mental health is a red herring
Junior Marc Taylor has been pushing for a chosen name system since his freshman year, founding St. Edward’s Trans Wellness Organization in the process. He hopes by the time he graduates next spring systems and procedures are fully implemented, easily allowing students to use chosen names at St. Edward’s wherever legal names are not required.
OPINION: The lack of a comprehensive name-change policy is detrimental to transgender students
Is Kanye West the king of sampling or a musical vulture leeching from other artists’ work? With his controversies of copyright infringement surrounding the release of the album, I’d venture to say West believes he’s untouchable. My argument: just make a new beat.
OPINION: Kanye is the ultimate music "vulture"
More in Viewpoints
According to Sephora, the stores “top priority is to create a welcoming and inclusive shopping experience for all. We are extremely disappointed by the behavior of these shoppers at our Prudential Center location, and as such, they were asked to leave our premises. Under no circumstance is this type of behavior tolerated at Sephora.
OPINION: Sephora incident sheds light on racial tensions
In 2024 AAA games have been overwhelmed by recent releases by smaller studios. Taking into perspective how the AAA studios have dominated the video game industry, it makes you wonder what’s changed.
OPINION: Is 2024 the year of unexpected success, face-first flops?
Oscars nominees symbols – try to guess which drawing corresponds with which movie!
OPINION: My predictions for the 96th Oscar's ceremony
As a result of this ruling, several clinics providing in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments across Alabama have halted services, unsure of how to proceed. IVF treatments require the fertilization of several eggs and placing one or more eggs into the uterus.
OPINION: Roe v. Wade ruling paved way for Alabama’s harmful IVF decision
“HELLDIVERS 2” is an online cooperative shooter game recently released by Arrowhead Game Studios.
OPINION: Are you doing your part for “HELLDIVERS 2” (or are the servers stopping you, too)?
Pictured above are Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Frank Sinatra and Peter Lawford who were members of the informal Rat Pack. The Rat Pack is a legendary group of performers consisting of several actors and singers of the 1950s. None of these three singers in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame -- not even in the “early influences” category.
OPINION: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s newest nominations are fueled by profit
More in Viewpoints / Columns
Since 2016, there have been persistent conspiracies by Russian operatives against American democracy. While initially they were only theories, information about Project Lathka and Russian involvement has brought credence to the suspicions.
OPINION: Putin’s statements on upcoming election warn of potential Russian interference
Artists like Smino, Amaarae and Teezo Touchdown are some of the most cutting-edge musicians of the decade.
OPINION: Eight artists to listen to in celebration of Black History Month
The Stanley brand reminds me of fast fashion. Limited and small-batch colors make products like a water bottle seem like something you must buy urgently.
OPINION: Overconsumption of sustainable products must stop
Rethink35 as an advocacy group has student leaders on campuses across Austin, as a way to ensure that student voices are heard on the issue of the I-35 expansion. As a campus, St. Edward’s is bounded by the highway, and its expansion could have negative effects on our community’s health due to carbon dioxide emissions.
OPINION: Rethink35 lawsuit could save Austinites from billion dollar budget, traffic headache
OPINION: Time moves slowly in Ireland … or does it?
OPINION: Time moves slowly in Ireland … or does it?
OPINION: The rogue rebellion of Governor Greg Abbott
OPINION: The rogue rebellion of Governor Greg Abbott
About the Contributor
Zemira Recio, Staff Writer
Zemira is a freshman and this is her first year being a Staff Writer for Hilltop Views. She is a political science major and aspires to become a lawyer someday. When she's not writing or doing schoolwork, her favorite past times are reading and painting.

Hilltop Views

The Student News Site of St. Edward's University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Hilltop Views has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech of any kind. Comments that express prejudice against a particular group — especially on the basis of race, religion or sexual orientation — will not be tolerated. Do not resort to violent or personal attacks, especially those that include foul language. You can disagree with a story, but libel and defamation will not be tolerated. Spam comments will not be published and may result in an immediate ban from making future comments on our site. Maintain privacy. Do not comment yours or anyone’s personal information. If a comment is determined to have violated the guidelines listed above, it will not be published. We encourage you to follow our guidelines and engage in productive conversations revolving around our stories. Please refer to our Media & Ethics Policy on our website for more information.
All Hilltop Views Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *