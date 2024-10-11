The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

FACEOFF: The ‘Pornstache’ trend: it’s time to shave it off

Emma Sutton and Nicole Williams QuezadaOctober 11, 2024
Lynn Jafarzadeh / Hilltop Views
To ‘stache or not to ‘stache, that is the question. Mustaches are an old trend that have made a comeback; but in this modern era, do we think they should stay, or be kept in the past? We think they have had their fun, but it’s time for mustaches to take their final bow.

In recent years, we have seen a resurgence of the ‘70s pornstache, arguably triggered by the release of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and Pedro Pascal’s appearance in the HBO seriesThe Last of Us.’ Millions of American men suddenly grew Miles Teller-adjacent staches seemingly overnight. However, the year is 2024, and the trend has done more than stay; it has become a mainstream staple.

We surveyed students from St. Edward’s and the Austin area and heard what they had to say about mustaches.

“The amount of times I have walked around Austin and seen an indie man with a mustache, yellow tinted glasses, a local branded flat cap and sambas is insane,” says one anonymous survey respondent. 

And they’re right, it seems like everywhere you look, whether in real life or online, men are hopping on the pornstache trend. The important question to ask here is: does it work for everyone? We would argue that no, it doesn’t.

A thick, heavy mustache with no accompanying facial hair,” defines the pornstache– a term that combines porn and mustache. A likely homage to the roots of this facial hair trend that was introduced by male porn stars in the 1970s and later popularized by movie stars in the ‘80s. 

Now let’s address an obvious concern when it comes to facial hair: mustaches can be messy. They are often ungroomed and unwashed. 

“Facial hair, especially mustaches, are simply gross. Food gets in them, they’re rarely groomed correctly and who wants to kiss facial hair?!?” one anonymous respondent bluntly put it.

This sentiment highlights the more practical concern, often overlooked in the pursuit of trendy facial hair. Mustaches require maintenance to avoid becoming unintentional food catchers or hygiene hazards. The reality is that many men underestimate the upkeep required, resulting in unkempt facial hair. For those considering joining the pornstache trend, it’s crucial to factor in these practical considerations alongside the aesthetic appeal.

We all know that fashion trends are cyclical and are, at one point or another, destined to return. The resurrection of low rise jeans, Juicy Couture sweatsuits, trucker hats and now the pornstache are all living proof of this concept. But while trends can be fun to participate in, it’s crucial to remember that personal style should be just that – personal. A look as bold and as particular as the pornstache isn’t a one-size-fits-all accessory. 

Like bangs, layered hair or a bob, mustaches are a statement that interacts with your face shape, personality and overall aesthetic. 

Mustaches and beards are makeup for men,” an anonymous respondent perfectly said. 

Certain makeup trends like dark lipstick, winged eyeliner and bold brows can be likened to the mustache trend. They’re not for everyone, but when they meet their facial match it’s magic. To pull off a mustache, you have to have the right face – and some of these mustachioed men don’t. Just because you have the ability to grow one, does not mean you should. 

Mustaches are like salt: a little is great and adds flavor or texture to a meal. Too much salt is awful and tastes like you put a straw in the ocean. The mustache is no longer an “original” idea. They’re played out and are no longer a personal statement; they show that you’re just another sheep in the flock. 

True style comes from authenticity, not imitation, and if you love your mustache and it makes you feel confident, please by all means, rock it. But don’t grow one just because it’s trendy.

About the Contributor
Emma Sutton
Emma Sutton, Staff Writer
Emma Sutton is a junior a majoring in writing and rhetoric with a concentration in journalism and digital media. It is her second semester writing for Hilltop Views and first semester as a staff writer. She loves writing about all things pop culture but also has a soft spot for baseball.