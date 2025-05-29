OPINION: Critical hope is the first hope toward radical change

As a journalist, student, friend and young woman, I spend a lot of my time grappling with what the world looks like right now, and where I fit into it. My world is full of headlines, data, stories and closed-door conversations that sometimes feel as though they are sucking the life out of me. While I consider myself an optimist, it’s felt extremely difficult recently to achieve a feeling of optimism. Everywhere I turn, there’s more to be afraid of.

For me, one of the scariest things is feeling out of control, like there’s nothing I can do to help myself, my friends or my staff. After every long day of doing my best to listen to how people are feeling and take in the latest breaking news, it starts to feel like I should just accept this is the way things are now. It has become so easy for me to get lost in what’s wrong, though I feel as though that makes this the most important time to remember what is right as well.