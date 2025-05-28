The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

SOLUTIONS OPINION: Project Connect makes first stop at solving Austin’s ails

Tate Burchfield, Viewpoints EditorMay 28, 2025
“The state capitol and UT tower from East Austin” by rutlo is licensed under CC BY 2.0.
The new routes include many small scale bus stops, but also larger projects, including a future park-and-ride station in Goodnight Ranch. Park-and-rides allow for citizens to park their car and then traverse via other transportation methods to solve the issue of parking in the city, as well as the issue of walking to a bus stop.

CapMetro has launched two new lines in East Austin, totalling 27 miles of extended Metro Rapid routes, as part of Austin’s continued Project Connect effort, a first victory for the program since its 2020 creation. 

While the new addition is a success in bringing greater transit options to a traditionally underserved area of Austin, the Project Connect partnership must continue to innovate its fleet, expand lines and integrate accessible options in the continued phases of the program’s progression.

The project’s first move being in East Austin was done as a deliberate attempt to serve an area affected by the impacts of historic discrimination, which has been subject to severe disconnectivity. Prior to the creation of the 27 miles, Metro Rapid lines did not serve any eastern area beyond I-35.

In the 2010s, significant analysis and commentary were created highlighting 1920s city policies that pushed African-Americans and Hispanics out of west and downtown Austin through redlining, racial covenants and the uprooting of municipal services. 

Most prominently, the 1928 Austin Master Plan created the East Avenue thoroughfare which separated the new segregated parts of the city. This racialized border was then expanded into what is now known as I-35, a construction which broke away from the original design of East Avenue and removed all of the green space present in the boulevard. This expansion, of course, compounded with the seizure of Black-owned houses and businesses who were already displaced to this eastern section of Austin. 

Even in the wake of segregation’s fall, a severe lack of services and governmental regard have plagued the Eastside, which led the way for gentrification and displacement to begin amongst East Austin communities. However, city initiatives such as Project Connect and the City of Austin Master Plan have sought to equitably serve East Austin, through the creation of more transit and community building, for example.

In the 2020 ballot measure passed by Austinites, Project Connect promised to provide 300 million dollars in anti-displacement relief alongside its primary transportation-focused goals. 

Project Connect’s choices in anti-displacement work is partly informed by the City of Austin’s Housing Department’s “Displacement Risk Area Map and Dashboard,” which utilized methodology from the University of Texas’ “Uprooted Report” to locate vulnerable populations. 

Analysis of this tool reveals large portions of Austin East of I-35 suffering from “Chronic Displacement Risk.” Sites which now are dissected by CapMetro’s new lines. 

The new 837 line features stops throughout East Austin in historically Black neighborhoods, landmarks and locales. Just off of I-35, the line makes a stop at Cherrywood Road – just two blocks away from the historic “Rogers Washington Holy Cross” district, a district created after World War two by displaced Black Austinites. 

“(The Rogers Washington Holy Cross district) represented, I think, what East Austin used to be in terms of a complete, cohesive community. Yes there were differences, economic differences as well, but because we were segregated and we could not go across the freeways, we call it, we built our own and the communities thrived, our businesses thrived,” long time East Austin resident Patricia Calhoun recalled in an oral history with the “What Once Was” project

The new lines operate on a fixed schedule, where the buses return to each station every 20-30 minutes. CapMetro, however, has noted the fallibility of this routine.
“Real-time arrival / departure times may not be exact and vary due to vehicular traffic and/or weather related conditions,” the transit operator noted.

“One of my least favorite aspects of riding CapMetro is that the buses can be unreliable at times,” University of Texas sophomore Robert Kosmari said. “Sometimes they don’t arrive at the stop at all. Other times, they will make long stops in the middle of trips for seemingly no reason. Experiences such as these have made arriving on time to appointments a stressful ordeal.” 

Kosmari, as one of many collegiate transplants to the city, is not the target of Project Connect’s solution to disconnectivity with East Austin and the city at large. Still, all residents receive benefits from reliable and practical transit services within the city. 

“As an Austin resident without a car, navigating the city is not difficult by any means,” Kosmari said. “I was able to go east for the first time off Dean Keaton with the new 837, and it was very exciting. CapMetro’s bus routes are extensive, and I’ve used them to explore all over the city.” 

While CapMetro’s Austin services are larger than many municipalities in Texas, it is by no means the biggest. Its ridership is outsized by the Brazos Transit District operating in the Bryan-College Station area. It’s additionally outperformed by the Harris County Metro in ridership, as well.

The expansion of routes, particularly in areas with extensive need for transit, is an essential move by CapMetro. However, it must be done in addition to other developments in the service’s quality, reliability and sustainability. 

CapMetro envisions that the new 800 and 837 lines will be fully electrified by 2026, but holdups in production and shakeups in the entire global economy suggest this is unlikely. In addition to the electrification of the new East Austin lines, retrofitting in older Metro Rapids is necessary as well. 

If Austin wants to have net zero greenhouse gas emissions, equitable transit, reduced homelessness and displacement, the City must work with extreme speed and care. Collaboration between private organizations, the government and public must be developed to ensure this future. 

With the expansion of I-35, the threat it places on businesses on the East Side and the annoyances it will provide in terms of construction, there is a dire need for more lines like CapMetro is providing in East Austin. 

Austinites and transit enthusiasts are patiently waiting for the next moves CapMetro and Project Connect will make. We are all wondering if the 7.1 billion dollar dream will survive the Attorney General attacks and inflation increases.

In the meantime though, the two new lines in East Austin are a very necessary first step to put their rubber to the road.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Solutions
Of around 50,000 referrals the Texas Juvenile Justice Department receives on an annual basis, around 1% are committed into TJJD facilities. However, that 1% face immense physical, mental and sexual risks while under state care. National, state and local organizations are working to advocate and fundamentally change the conditions children face while in juvenile detention centers.
The Texas Juvenile Justice system is in a crisis; here’s how people are trying to help
A portrait of Caesar Chavez, civil rights activist and co-founder of the United Farm Workers union, hangs in the CAMP office. The portrait is made entirely out of letters that were written by past SEU CAMP students.
Helping CAMP students thrive in a higher education setting
“As someone who is already an experienced senior, I would say if you’re coming to a new city, a new country, first of all, don't be afraid to ask for help,” International Student Association President Melody said. “People will help you. People don’t bite. They will help you if you need help. My recommendation, get involved as soon as possible. When you get to campus, do stuff you like and go searching. If there’s something that you like but they are not doing it, create your own. Start building your own. That's something that will impress a lot of people. And if you're feeling homesick, reach out to fellow internationals. They will tell you the same experience. They will help you out.”
From arrival to belonging, upperclassmen international students reflect on their journey, organizations, services that guided them
The Central Texas Food Bank delivers food to The Huddle every Tuesday morning. Manjarrez, along with volunteers, clean and place produce in the fridges for community members to take throughout the week.
The Huddle brings community members together to fight toward food security on campus
Located in the RAC, the “Live Well SEU” logo shows the university’s commitment to student wellness. “We’re not just talking performance—we’re talking pressure, perfectionism, and navigating failure,” Kuchar said. “This work supports both well-being and athletic success.”
Supporting athletes as a whole: mental health resources for basketball players at St. Edward’s University
“We try to build that sense of community and connect students with each other — that’s why we work a lot with the International Student Association," ISS' Experience Coordinator Rocio Zuniga said.
International Student Services, International Student Association empower students in their journey
More in Viewpoints
SXSW held an early screening for the new movie “The Rivals of Amziah Kings” for TV & Film 2025 attendees. Matthew McConaughey will star alongside Angelina LookingGlass, Kurt Russel and Cole Sprouse.
OPINION: What does SXSW represent for the City of Austin?
School vouchers and other changes to public education have been offered as saviors to the faltering government institution. However, the efficacy of such changes is not as certain as current legislators would want you to believe.
OPINION: School vouchers are not the life raft we need to save K-12 education.
St. Edwards’s and multiple universities across Austin have already sent out alerts about the measles outbreak. Texas State University and The University of Texas at San Antonio have reported an individual with measles toured their campus back in February.
OPINION: What do we know about measles and what should we do about it?
These three delectable(?) cheeses are from a variety of places and have a wide range of applicability and deliciousness(?). I won’t say they’re all good (because they’re not) but we’ve definitely got an interesting triad this week.
COLUMN: The best (and worst) so far, I’m afraid
Despite both the state and federal government attacking the curriculum of some higher education courses, many professors continue to teach and speak out against systemic inequalities and social injustice. The course pictured above, SOCI/SOCW 4343: “Race, Class and Gender” is described to teach students to analyze the forms and consequences of race, class and gender oppression in the United States in addition to analyzing a variety of viewpoints to clarify the student’s own beliefs and values in regards to issues of social justice.
OPINION: Students have a right to know initiatives taken to censor higher education
Paper tickets are now a relic of a bygone era for the American concergoer. Where once people would get tickets through box offices or music stores, people now purchase tickets through online sites such as Ticketmaster and StubHub. This transition began in the early 2000s with the explosion of the Internet and hasn't slowed since.
OPINION: "Vive les fans!" Let us buy tickets!
About the Contributor
Tate Burchfield
Tate Burchfield, Viewpoints Editor
Tate Burchfield is a first year student on the hilltop, and this is his first year writing for Hilltop Views. He is interested in politics and the arts. He is from Galveston, Texas and is excited to spend his time in Austin with Hilltop Views.