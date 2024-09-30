The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views
The Student News Site of St. Edward's University

Hilltop Views

OPINION: ‘A Minecraft Movie’ teaser demonstrates a lack of understanding of the game and its audience.

Lynn Jafarzadeh, ReporterSeptember 30, 2024
Lynn Jafarzadeh / Hilltop Views
“A Minecraft Movie” is set to release April 2025. The film features the performances of Jack Black, Jason Mamoa, and Emma Myers.

The first trailer for “A Minecraft Movie” was released in early September to overall poor reception and extreme criticism from the internet for its poor aesthetic and similarity in premise to Jumanji.

Beyond just looking visually unappealing and boring, I believe the trailer is insulting as a result of a fundamental lack of understanding of “Minecraft” and its audience. 

Taking a look at the CGI, it is clear from the misaligned eyes and crooked teeth given to the animals that the design is intended to be slightly repulsive for comedic effect. This seems to be a misguided attempt to exaggerate the already strange cubic design of Minecraft creatures. 

Frankly, to me, it makes a mockery of the game.

“Minecraft” has always been an outlet for artistic creation. Since the game’s initial release, building has been an important aspect of gameplay for many players. While builds can be mere square boxes, cozy homes and fortress-like bases, there are endless examples of more complex and creative  builds; some notable monumental builds include a one-to-one model of the Starship Enterprise from “Star Trek” and a complete recreation of the world of “Harry Potter.” 

Furthermore, “Minecraft” players have created thousands of texture packs and shaders to elevate the simplistic graphics of the base game without modifying the game’s look to a point where it is unrecognizable as “Minecraft”. The use of ugliness for comedic effect undermines this great appreciation of beauty within the target audience. 

Speaking of the movie’s target audience, I assume Minecraft players must be the target audience because “Minecraft” no longer holds the same widespread popular culture presence it once did. There was a resurgence of popularity at the start of the 2020s, but even that has subsided. 

Some on social media have argued that the movie is solely intended for children. If that is the case, making  “A Minecraft Movie” only for children is a poor business decision as they are overlooking the potential of marketing to those who grew up with the franchise. 

While it is now an unfortunate trend to transform intellectual property (IP) into kids movies, using  the game’s IP will not be appealing to kids. I have a 13-year-old sister and she stopped thinking Minecraft was cool when she stopped thinking I was cool – 6 years ago. “Minecraft” is no longer “hip” with the youth. The biggest audience the movie can appeal to is its current and previous Minecraft Players.

That being said, “Minecraft” has always been a game that appeals to all ages; the average age of a “Minecraft” player in 2019 was 24 years old. A movie based on the game should aim to be equally appealing to the young and old.

Returning to the mocking nature of the trailer, the character Steve has so far been portrayed as an out of touch but highly knowledgeable mentor. However, this could not be farther from what Steve is in the game. 

Steve was the original, now one of two, default character model skins for “Minecraft” players. When someone played “Minecraft” for the first time, they likely played as him until they learned how to upload custom skins. Every ”Minecraft” player has been Steve, if not by using the default skin at least once, then in the sense that every player was once new to the game. Steve represents every player at the start of their adventure. The characterization of Steve as a crazy old mentor in the trailer shows further disregard for the Minecraft playerbase.

Finally, there is the issue of the cookie-cutter “Jumanji” rip-off plot. For a trailer that at least acknowledges the importance of creativity and imagination in “Minecraft,” what little has been revealed about the actual movie demonstrates that the plot itself will probably lack these aforementioned traits. I see this as the ultimate failure to understand the widespread appeal of Minecraft.

Part of what makes “Minecraft” great is that it inspires absurd and whimsical ideas. “Minecraft players” have collectively: killed one of the most dangerous in-game entities with an army of bees, created a working cell phone in-game with web browsing and video call, beaten the game on the hardest difficulty with a steering wheel and much more. These feats were achieved by ordinary people curious about what was possible. 

The plot of a movie inspired by the game of the same name should not have the plot of the average isekai anime or the aesthetics of “Big Mouth.”

1
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in OP-ED
Rep. Colin Allred, like many politicians in the digital era, has adapted to having a website instead of campaign headquarters in different locations. Additionally, online videos and advertisements have taken the place of television programming.
OPINION: Nov. senate election will be close, but not easily won for Allred
Debates, much like the American flag, are a symbol of American tradition. While initially coming from the Greeks, it has been a constant in American political races — and has been televised since 1960.
OPINION: Second presidential debate provides excitement, fear for American democracy
Roan’s ‘The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess’ gained her the status of a worldwide icon. With that fame, Roan has been open and vocal about setting important boundaries between herself and her fans for her safety.
Chappell Roan backlash is indicative of misogyny in the industry, culture
Students have always enjoyed hanging out on Ragsdale lawn. Now the numerous lawn chairs across campus give students the option to sit on various lawn spaces without a blanket.
OPINION: Recent campus vibrancy initiatives are a mixed bag
The south entrance of the Texas State Capitol. The principle of federalism within the Constitution gives powers to the states in a relationship with the Federal government. This principle is one which shapes a lot of Supreme Court decisions.
OPINION: Reforming the Supreme Court protects ‘We the People’
Much like brat summer, “Very demure, very mindful” is sweeping the nation.
OPINION: “Very Demure” intellectual property spat shows not all is mindful in celebrity branding
More in Viewpoints
Mourning Warblers are being killed off via window strikes on the SEU campus particularly within the St. André Apartments.
OPINION: How bird deaths can be prevented at St. André Apartments
Jake Paul is now set to fight Mike Tyson on Nov. 15 instead of July 20 due to Tyson having health problems.
Jake Paul set to fight Mike Tyson… again?
The Olympic flame overlooking Paris at the Tuileries garden, in the middle of the capital.
OPINION: Paris 2024, the gamble that got the gold
The selection of “On Tyranny” for the university common read follows the similarly political pick of last year’s “Disability Visibility.” Both texts are well meaning steps by the university to encourage discourse and change.
OPINION: Political common read highlights important issues for students, every citizen
Claire Lawrence, Hilltop Views Editor-in-Chief, sits outside of the Hilltop Views office.
FAREWELL: The last deadline
FAREWELL: Saying goodbye to my home away from home
FAREWELL: Saying goodbye to my home away from home
More in Viewpoints / Columns
At graduation, seniors walk out of the red doors to signify their time at St. Edward's coming to a close and entering the world with their new education. While reflecting on all of the courses I've taken over the years, these are the ones that influenced me the most.
OPINION: The top five most influential courses of my St. Edward's experience
Hilltop Views hosted an alumni event in April where I was able to meet with so many past Writing and Rhetoric majors as well as some of my professors. There's nothing like being in a room full of writers.
A love letter to the Writing and Rhetoric Department
During her time at Hilltop Views, Chloe has written everything from Viewpoints to breaking news. Chloe poses with the three issues of the paper that feature her stories on the front page.
FAREWELL: Managing Editor signing off
With my major in Video Game Development, I’m not what’s typically considered a journalist, let alone someone who ends up writing for their university’s newspaper. After one of my classes fell through, I decided what would be my next endeavor: an internship with the paper.
FAREWELL: A game developer’s dive into journalism
On Wed. April 24, police officers and Texas state troopers were released on the University of Texas at Austin's campus in response to the protests being hosted by the Palestine Solidarity Committee. Police on motorcycles and horses were seen on the campus attempting to disrupt the protest, an action that resulted in the arrest of at least 50 individuals.
OPINION: UT's recent student-led protest proves force is a common Texan tool for control
As a student that lived through COVID-19 in my sophomore year of high school, hearing about this new disease four years later as a sophomore in college makes me think about how a new pandemic would affect my life today.
OPINION: My post-COVID fear
About the Contributor
Lynn Jafarzadeh
Lynn Jafarzadeh, Illustrator
Lynn is a freshman and this is his first semester working as an illustrator with Hilltop Views. Alongside illustrating, Lynn also dabbles in hard news reporting and writing opinion articles about topics they are passionate about.