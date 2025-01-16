OPINION: St. Joseph Hall is coming down, but what’s growing in its place?

St. Joseph Hall is set to be demolished at the end of the semester, but what will replace it? The administration has vaguely promised a “green space.” According to the project manager, this so-called green space is not a vibrant park, a biodiversity haven or an innovative ecological experiment. It’s simply a grass field. For a university that prides itself on sustainable initiatives and innovative education, this plan feels like a letdown—and a missed opportunity.

On paper, a green space might sound like a win for the environment, but the reality is more complicated. The demolition itself carries a significant carbon footprint. Tearing down St. Joseph Hall and hauling away debris will offset much of the potential environmental benefits of a grass field. As Amy Concilio, an ecological restoration expert and professor at St. Edward’s notes, restoring land previously used for buildings is a challenging and resource-intensive process.

“Remediation of these sites can be lengthy and costly,” Concilio said. “Whether the plan is to create a simple grass field or cultivate a diverse and productive green space, significant restorative steps are required. For any ecological benefit, the university would need to invest in importing soil and carefully managing the area.”

Still, Concilio sees potential in thoughtful planning.

“We could create something useful and beautiful,” Concilio said. “Maybe you could do some birdwatching there or enjoy reflective time in nature. It all depends on how much the university is willing to invest in managing the space.”

Unfortunately, Associate Vice President of University Operations Jim Morris confirmed the university’s plans are minimal.

“Once we’ve rerouted the infrastructure and the building is gone, it’s just going to be a field,” Morris said.

While discussions with the environmental science and policy program about potential research uses are ongoing, these ideas are still tentative. More concerningly, Morris admitted there are no plans beyond the grass field.

“There’s no real plan to do anything else with the space at this point,” he said.

This decision feels short-sighted, especially considering the campus’ pressing needs. Student housing remains a persistent challenge, with limited dorm space forcing many students to live off-campus. Repurposing St. Joseph Hall for student housing or a mixed-use space with classrooms and study areas could have addressed these needs while preserving the structure. Instead, renovation was deemed “cost-prohibitive,” and demolition became the simpler choice.

Concilio argues that reusing already-disturbed land, like the St. Joseph Hall site, aligns better with sustainable practices.

“If we’re going to build more on campus, it should happen in places already impacted,” Concilio said. “If it’s a choice between development in the East Woods or at St. Joseph Hall, I’d say 100% put new buildings where one already exists.”

It’s not as if we lack opportunities for creative solutions. Imagine if Students for Sustainability partnered with professors in environmental science to transform the space into a living laboratory for ecological education. Pollinator gardens, rainwater collection systems or composting initiatives could have showcased sustainable practices while providing hands-on learning opportunities for students. Alternatively, the location near Campus Ministry could inspire community-focused projects, fostering connections between students, faculty and nature.

The decision to demolish St. Joseph Hall and replace it with a simple grass field reflects a lack of vision for how the space could serve the campus community. It misses the chance to set an example of sustainability, innovation and collaboration.

St. Joseph Hall could be a beacon of sustainability, innovation and community. Instead, it risks becoming a symbol of missed potential. Let’s demand more than a patch of grass. Let’s demand a space that reflects the creativity and forward-thinking values of St. Edward’s University.