OPINION: Dear reader, Austin politics affect you too

On Super Tuesday, some Austin voters had rather lengthy ballots, with a whopping forty-six items. There were presidential candidates, as we were all expecting to see, but there were also smaller races that appeared on the ballot for many Austin residents; including, but certainly not limited to, a Senate seat, Travis County District Attorney, Austin City Mayor, Austin City Council seats and Travis County Proposition A.

As a native Austinite and regular participant in local politics in Travis County, I’ve frequently seen state and local level races be severely underrepresented and underestimated in the conversation about the current sociopolitical climate. While many are mourning the results of the 2024 presidential election, it’s important to remember that change has always started locally before it spreads through the nation. Change, advocacy and action all start at the local level, and that’s why these local-level races are so vital. The community depends on these races to keep Austin the quirky and vibrant city that we know and love.

In Austin, we will likely not see as much of a significant change as we may see attempted nationwide within the next few years. Quite a few of the incumbent candidates remained in their positions for another term. District Attorney Jose Garza, Texas Senator Ted Cruz and House Representative Lloyd Dodgett have each received another term.

The City of Austin may see another four year term of Kirk Watson’s reign, but the mayoral election has not been officially called yet. As of the morning of November 6th, Watson was only reported to have 50.01% of the overall vote. In order to avoid a run-off election in December, a candidate for City Mayor needs 50% or more of the overall votes. Since absentee ballots and some military ballots from overseas have not been fully counted yet, an official win for Kirk Watson may not be announced until later this month.

As for Travis County District Attorney, Garza won with a landslide of nearly 70%. Although he’s previously served Travis County, I believe Garza’s progressive initiatives are what we need to keep the city safe. As stated on his campaign website, he will be: “Standing with survivors. Leading on gun violence prevention. Delivering real justice for all.” This kind of community alliance is what Austin needs. We need officials to stand alongside Austinities as we attempt to make the city safe, fair and equitable for all.

As a born and raised Austinite, my utmost priority is that our local officials love and value this city and its residents as much as I do. I hope that the newly elected and re-elected officials will continue to prioritize the community by investing in things like combating rising costs of living, funding and supporting inclement weather response, harm reduction infrastructure, mental health first responders, immigration legal services, and community crisis response. These services are the first steps to making our community equitable and fair for all, regardless of housing or immigration status. My wish is that local officials will put the people of Austin over the potential for profit and make decisions that accurately reflect that of the average residents of the city, as opposed to only benefiting the wealthiest part of Austin’s population.

If you’re feeling particularly discouraged by the results of the 2024 election, whether statewide or national, I urge you to get involved in your local politics and community organizations. Just voting isn’t always going to be enough, but as an individual you can make a difference in your community. Your advocacy and action will speak much louder than just filling in the bubbles on your ballot; to strike change we must do more than just vote.